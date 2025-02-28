Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launches consortium to expand India’s port network

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched a consortium comprising India Ports Global, Sagar Mala Development Company, and India Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation, aiming to expand India’s maritime footprint and strengthen supply chains.

The initiative, unveiled during a post-Budget industry stakeholders meeting, includes the ‘One Nation-One Port Process (ONOP)’ to standardize operations across major ports, the Logistics Port Performance Index (LPPI) Sagar Ankalan for FY 2023-24, the MAITRI App, and the National Centre of Excellence in Green Port and Shipping (NCoEGPS) website.

The consortium, combining IPGL for port operations, SDCL for financing, and IPRCL for infrastructure development, seeks to drive port expansion and position India as a key player in international trade and logistics.

“India’s Blue Economy is not just about ships and ports—it’s about jobs, trade, sustainability, and economic growth. There is immense potential, and we are committed to ensuring that you have the right policies, the right financing, and the right environment to thrive,” the minister said.

He added, “We are not just aiming to be a top 10 shipbuilding nation by 2030, we are aiming to create an ecosystem that is world-class, efficient, and future-ready.”

Sonowal highlighted that the Bharat Global Ports Consortium initiative will streamline logistics, support the ‘Make in India’ initiative by boosting exports, and improve trade connectivity.

“This initiative underscores India’s commitment to maritime excellence and economic resilience on the global stage,” he noted.

The ministry has standardized documentation, reducing container operation documents by 33% (from 143 to 96) and bulk cargo documents by 29% (from 150 to 106) through the ONOP process, aligning with the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 for transparency and optimized port management.

The minister also announced the India Maritime Week, scheduled from October 27 to October 31, 2025, in the financial capital, expecting representation from 100 countries and 100,000 delegates.

“By leveraging digital innovation and global partnerships, we are creating a seamless, efficient, and future-ready trade network, accelerating India’s journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse,” Sonowal said.

India Ports Global is a government-owned port operator established in 2016, headquartered in New Delhi, managing international port projects to enhance India’s maritime presence.

Sagar Mala Development Company is a government entity formed in 2016, based in New Delhi, focused on financing and developing port-led infrastructure projects in India. The Sagar Mala project, managed by the Sagar Mala Development Company, has invested $10 billion since 2015 to develop 574 port-led projects, enhancing India’s maritime capacity.

India Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation is a government infrastructure company established in 2021, headquartered in New Delhi, specializing in rail and ropeway connectivity for ports.