  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Maersk names 11th dual-fuel methanol vessel ‘Albert Maersk’ in Mumbai

2025 February 28   17:15

alternative fuels

Maersk names 11th dual-fuel methanol vessel ‘Albert Maersk’ in Mumbai

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) held a name-giving ceremony for its 11th dual-fuel methanol container vessel, named Albert Maersk, on February 28, 2025, at APM Terminals Mumbai, marking the company’s first such event in India, according to the company's release.

The Albert Maersk, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, South Korea, can carry 16,592 standard containers (TEU) and is part of a series of 18 large dual-fuel methanol vessels scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025.

Maersk, which facilitates the movement of one in six containers imported or exported from India and operates two APM Terminals in Mumbai and Pipavav handling over three million containers annually, announced a USD 5 billion investment opportunity pipeline in ports, terminals, and landside infrastructure development in India.

The vessel’s dual-fuel design, utilizing bio- and e-methanol, aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 65% compared to conventional fossil fuels, supporting Maersk’s goal of achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2040.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is a Danish integrated logistics company founded in 1904, headquartered in Copenhagen, operating in over 130 countries with approximately 100,000 employees, focusing on container shipping and decarbonisation.  

APM Terminals is a global port and terminal operator established in 2001, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, a division of A.P. Moller - Maersk, managing 60 facilities in 33 countries with 33,000 employees.  

Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding and heavy industry company founded in 1972, headquartered in Ulsan, specializing in constructing large commercial vessels including container ships. Hyundai Heavy Industries delivered 50 large container ships in 2024.

Topics:

methanol

Maersk

APM Terminals

Hyundai Heavy Industries

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 28

18:00

Marine Masters to install offshore platforms for SunPetro in Gulf of Kutch

16:45

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launches consortium to expand India’s port network

16:15

Port of Melbourne сontainer traffic up to 289,000 TEUs in January 2025

15:40

Business Finland allocates EUR 60 mln grant to P2X Solutions for Joensuu plant

15:24

MODEC signs FEED contract with SAMSUNG E&A for offshore carbon capture using CycloneCC technology

14:36

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards starts construction of four GADUS vessels for Navigare

14:23

Ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges urge immediate action on Clean Industrial Deal

13:54

Valmet orders methanol automation system for two Jan De Nul vessels

13:12

Panama Canal details Indio River Lake project at Chamber of Commerce discussion

12:42

MOL and SMT Shipping sign MoU to study DRI ocean transportation

12:23

ABS approves FEED for ECO TLP® deep water wind platform

11:59

Rizhao GANGDA starts construction of emergency towing vessel for Great Barrier Reef operations

11:39

AD Ports Group and Pakistan Board of Investment sign MoU to develop industrial zone near Karachi and Port Qasim

10:40

Jan De Nul to install foundations for large offshore wind project in Scotland

10:09

MOL, KEPCO sign MoU to collaborate on carbon credit project

09:03

Consortium to bring Northport under a single ownership

08:46

InfraVia to acquire 80% of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs

07:41

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore responds to unauthorised boarding of chemical tanker BASSET

2025 February 27

21:08

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Feb 24-28, 2025

18:07

Kongsberg Maritime and G-jet form service partnership for yacht waterjets

17:31

Knutsen Group enhances fleet connectivity with Marlink's hybrid network upgrade

17:06

"K" LINE finances LNG-fueled car carrier "OCEANUS HIGHWAY" with DBJ and ClassNK program

16:50

Cosco Shipping starts Express Service from Ecuador to China via Chancay

16:10

DP World Sokhna handles first passenger vessel of 2025 with MV Aroya

15:40

Freire Shipyard delivers new maintenance support vessel for Briggs Marine

15:20

Damen Air Cavity System gains second fuel efficiency verification from Lloyd’s Register

14:50

V. O. Chidambaranar Port Trust initiates India’s first port decarbonisation pilot with green methanol

14:10

ABS-led consortium submits final reports on synthetic fuels and nuclear power to EMSA

13:41

COSCO Shipping delivers 77,000 DWT multipurpose vessel M.V. GREEN QINGDAO

13:23

Adhart Shipping orders four 50,000 dwt product tankers from New Dayang