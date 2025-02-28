Maersk names 11th dual-fuel methanol vessel ‘Albert Maersk’ in Mumbai

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) held a name-giving ceremony for its 11th dual-fuel methanol container vessel, named Albert Maersk, on February 28, 2025, at APM Terminals Mumbai, marking the company’s first such event in India, according to the company's release.

The Albert Maersk, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, South Korea, can carry 16,592 standard containers (TEU) and is part of a series of 18 large dual-fuel methanol vessels scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025.

Maersk, which facilitates the movement of one in six containers imported or exported from India and operates two APM Terminals in Mumbai and Pipavav handling over three million containers annually, announced a USD 5 billion investment opportunity pipeline in ports, terminals, and landside infrastructure development in India.

The vessel’s dual-fuel design, utilizing bio- and e-methanol, aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 65% compared to conventional fossil fuels, supporting Maersk’s goal of achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2040.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is a Danish integrated logistics company founded in 1904, headquartered in Copenhagen, operating in over 130 countries with approximately 100,000 employees, focusing on container shipping and decarbonisation.

APM Terminals is a global port and terminal operator established in 2001, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, a division of A.P. Moller - Maersk, managing 60 facilities in 33 countries with 33,000 employees.

Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding and heavy industry company founded in 1972, headquartered in Ulsan, specializing in constructing large commercial vessels including container ships. Hyundai Heavy Industries delivered 50 large container ships in 2024.