Marine Masters to install offshore platforms for SunPetro in Gulf of Kutch

Marine Masters has announced its participation in the installation of two offshore wellhead platforms for SunPetro’s greenfield Bhasker A & B projects. The project, managed by ACE Pipeline and overseen by Consolidated Support Services PTE LTD (CSS), involves the installation of jackets and topsides, according to the company's release.

Marine Masters will handle lifting and mooring preparations, the lifting of two 800-ton jackets and topsides, pile installation, and the creation of a subsea and piling operations platform.

The Conquest MB1 crane barge, with a lifting capacity of 1,400 tons and equipped with 180-ton and 500-ton mobile cranes, will be used for the operations.

The Conquest MB1 is currently en route to Mumbai and is expected to arrive on March 7, 2025. Following clearance and mobilization, it will proceed to the Gulf of Kutch, 110 nautical miles south of Kandla, India, with an anticipated arrival on March 20, 2025.

Installation is scheduled for completion by May 15, 2025. “We are honored to support Sun Petro, ACE Pipeline, and CSS in this challenging, high-profile project,” said Henk Smith of Marine Masters. “The deployment of the Conquest MB1 exemplifies our commitment to leveraging advanced marine technology and operational expertise to execute complex offshore installations safely and efficiently. The crane barge will remain in the region and is available for other challenging salvage, decommissioning, or transport & installation projects.”

Marine Masters provides salvage, transport & installation, and decommissioning solutions, focusing on efficiency and safety.

SunPetro is an Indian energy company involved in the development and construction of offshore platforms.