  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Marine Masters to install offshore platforms for SunPetro in Gulf of Kutch

2025 February 28   18:00

offshore

Marine Masters to install offshore platforms for SunPetro in Gulf of Kutch

Marine Masters has announced its participation in the installation of two offshore wellhead platforms for SunPetro’s greenfield Bhasker A & B projects. The project, managed by ACE Pipeline and overseen by Consolidated Support Services PTE LTD (CSS), involves the installation of jackets and topsides, according to the company's release.

Marine Masters will handle lifting and mooring preparations, the lifting of two 800-ton jackets and topsides, pile installation, and the creation of a subsea and piling operations platform.

The Conquest MB1 crane barge, with a lifting capacity of 1,400 tons and equipped with 180-ton and 500-ton mobile cranes, will be used for the operations.

The Conquest MB1 is currently en route to Mumbai and is expected to arrive on March 7, 2025. Following clearance and mobilization, it will proceed to the Gulf of Kutch, 110 nautical miles south of Kandla, India, with an anticipated arrival on March 20, 2025.

Installation is scheduled for completion by May 15, 2025. “We are honored to support Sun Petro, ACE Pipeline, and CSS in this challenging, high-profile project,” said Henk Smith of Marine Masters. “The deployment of the Conquest MB1 exemplifies our commitment to leveraging advanced marine technology and operational expertise to execute complex offshore installations safely and efficiently. The crane barge will remain in the region and is available for other challenging salvage, decommissioning, or transport & installation projects.”

Marine Masters provides salvage, transport & installation, and decommissioning solutions, focusing on efficiency and safety.  

SunPetro is an Indian energy company involved in the development and construction of offshore platforms. 

Topics:

offshore

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 28

17:15

Maersk names 11th dual-fuel methanol vessel ‘Albert Maersk’ in Mumbai

16:45

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launches consortium to expand India’s port network

16:15

Port of Melbourne сontainer traffic up to 289,000 TEUs in January 2025

15:40

Business Finland allocates EUR 60 mln grant to P2X Solutions for Joensuu plant

15:24

MODEC signs FEED contract with SAMSUNG E&A for offshore carbon capture using CycloneCC technology

14:36

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards starts construction of four GADUS vessels for Navigare

14:23

Ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges urge immediate action on Clean Industrial Deal

13:54

Valmet orders methanol automation system for two Jan De Nul vessels

13:12

Panama Canal details Indio River Lake project at Chamber of Commerce discussion

12:42

MOL and SMT Shipping sign MoU to study DRI ocean transportation

12:23

ABS approves FEED for ECO TLP® deep water wind platform

11:59

Rizhao GANGDA starts construction of emergency towing vessel for Great Barrier Reef operations

11:39

AD Ports Group and Pakistan Board of Investment sign MoU to develop industrial zone near Karachi and Port Qasim

10:40

Jan De Nul to install foundations for large offshore wind project in Scotland

10:09

MOL, KEPCO sign MoU to collaborate on carbon credit project

09:03

Consortium to bring Northport under a single ownership

08:46

InfraVia to acquire 80% of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs

07:41

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore responds to unauthorised boarding of chemical tanker BASSET

2025 February 27

21:08

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Feb 24-28, 2025

18:07

Kongsberg Maritime and G-jet form service partnership for yacht waterjets

17:31

Knutsen Group enhances fleet connectivity with Marlink's hybrid network upgrade

17:06

"K" LINE finances LNG-fueled car carrier "OCEANUS HIGHWAY" with DBJ and ClassNK program

16:50

Cosco Shipping starts Express Service from Ecuador to China via Chancay

16:10

DP World Sokhna handles first passenger vessel of 2025 with MV Aroya

15:40

Freire Shipyard delivers new maintenance support vessel for Briggs Marine

15:20

Damen Air Cavity System gains second fuel efficiency verification from Lloyd’s Register

14:50

V. O. Chidambaranar Port Trust initiates India’s first port decarbonisation pilot with green methanol

14:10

ABS-led consortium submits final reports on synthetic fuels and nuclear power to EMSA

13:41

COSCO Shipping delivers 77,000 DWT multipurpose vessel M.V. GREEN QINGDAO

13:23

Adhart Shipping orders four 50,000 dwt product tankers from New Dayang