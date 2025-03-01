  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ILA's U.S. dockworkers ratify new six-year contract that increases the hourly base rate for workers to $63 from $39

2025 March 1   14:01

ports

ILA's U.S. dockworkers ratify new six-year contract that increases the hourly base rate for workers to $63 from $39

More than 45,000 U.S. dockworkers represented by the International Longshoremen's Association ratified a new six-year contract on Tuesday, formalizing a deal that offers bumper pay hikes and averts any potential disruption until 2030, Reuters reported.

Terms of the contract, previously agreed upon by the labor union and the United States Maritime Alliance, included a 62% wage hike over the life of the agreement.

Both the labor union and the employer group had agreed on the wages in October, putting an end to a three-day strike that spiked shipping prices and caused cargo backlogs at the three dozen affected ports.

But they remained divided over issues tied to automation. It was not until January that a tentative deal was signed, which was also a priority for the White House.

The new contract, which will be in effect from Oct. 1, 2024 to Sept. 30, 2030, increases the hourly base rate for workers to $63 from $39, ranking longshoremen among the highest paid blue-collar workers in the U.S.

It accelerates wage raises for new ILA workers, strengthens healthcare plans and also increases employer contributions to retirement plans, while safeguarding workers from threats of increased automation.

The workers approved the new contract by a resounding 99% vote. ILA and USMX said they will sign the agreement on March 11.

ILA President Harold Daggett previously claimed the new contract will cost employers an estimated $35 billion.

The agreement offers some relief to shippers, who operate in an uncertain environment due to factors such as disruptions in the Red Sea and the looming threat of new tariffs.

Both the ILA and USMX have previously credited President Donald Trump for clearing the way for them to make a deal on automation.

The 36 affected ports were some of the busiest in the U.S., including the port of New York and New Jersey, and together account for more than half of the country's imports.

The employer group, represented by USMX, counts Maersk's APM Terminals and the U.S. arms of major container carriers such as China's COSCO Shipping as some of its members.

Topics:

agreement

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 1

15:29

Port of Tyne gains UK’s first electric foiling pilot boat

12:19

Port Houston celebrates record-breaking performance, major milestones

10:09

DEME's net profit rose by 77% to 288 million euro in 2024

2025 February 28

18:00

Marine Masters to install offshore platforms for SunPetro in Gulf of Kutch

17:15

Maersk names 11th dual-fuel methanol vessel ‘Albert Maersk’ in Mumbai

16:45

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launches consortium to expand India’s port network

16:15

Port of Melbourne сontainer traffic up to 289,000 TEUs in January 2025

15:40

Business Finland allocates EUR 60 mln grant to P2X Solutions for Joensuu plant

15:24

MODEC signs FEED contract with SAMSUNG E&A for offshore carbon capture using CycloneCC technology

14:36

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards starts construction of four GADUS vessels for Navigare

14:23

Ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges urge immediate action on Clean Industrial Deal

13:54

Valmet orders methanol automation system for two Jan De Nul vessels

13:12

Panama Canal details Indio River Lake project at Chamber of Commerce discussion

12:42

MOL and SMT Shipping sign MoU to study DRI ocean transportation

12:23

ABS approves FEED for ECO TLP® deep water wind platform

11:59

Rizhao GANGDA starts construction of emergency towing vessel for Great Barrier Reef operations

11:39

AD Ports Group and Pakistan Board of Investment sign MoU to develop industrial zone near Karachi and Port Qasim

10:40

Jan De Nul to install foundations for large offshore wind project in Scotland

10:09

MOL, KEPCO sign MoU to collaborate on carbon credit project

09:03

Consortium to bring Northport under a single ownership

08:46

InfraVia to acquire 80% of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs

07:41

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore responds to unauthorised boarding of chemical tanker BASSET

2025 February 27

21:08

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Feb 24-28, 2025

18:07

Kongsberg Maritime and G-jet form service partnership for yacht waterjets

17:31

Knutsen Group enhances fleet connectivity with Marlink's hybrid network upgrade

17:06

"K" LINE finances LNG-fueled car carrier "OCEANUS HIGHWAY" with DBJ and ClassNK program

16:50

Cosco Shipping starts Express Service from Ecuador to China via Chancay

16:10

DP World Sokhna handles first passenger vessel of 2025 with MV Aroya

15:40

Freire Shipyard delivers new maintenance support vessel for Briggs Marine

15:20

Damen Air Cavity System gains second fuel efficiency verification from Lloyd’s Register