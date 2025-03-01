  1. Home
2025 March 1   15:29

shipbuilding

Port of Tyne gains UK’s first electric foiling pilot boat

The Port of Tyne has purchased the United Kingdom’s first fully electric foiling pilot vessel. The vessel, which will be delivered before the end of the year, will be used to transfer pilots onto the ships delivering essential goods and cargoes to the North East of England, Port Technology International reports.

Artemis Technologies in Belfast designed and built the Artemis EF-12 Pilot, which uses Artemis’ proprietary eFoiler technology to produce zero operating emissions and provide a greener alternative to typical diesel-powered vessels.

The port noted that the combination of modern hydrofoil and electric propulsion technology results in a smooth, quiet, and safe voyage.

Matt Beeton, CEO at the Port of Tyne, said: “As the first UK port to adopt this groundbreaking technology, we’re not only improving standards of safety and efficiency but also delivering a more sustainable operation in support of the Government’s Maritime 2050 strategy. Together, we’re shaping a cleaner, smarter future for ports across the UK.”

Dr Iain Percy OBE, CEO of Artemis Technologies, added: “The collaboration showcases the potential of maritime innovation and technology to meet the demands of a cleaner maritime future.

“At Artemis Technologies, we are committed to developing high-performance, zero-emission solutions, and this partnership is a testament to what’s possible when industry leaders share a vision for transformation.”

In December 2024, the Port of Tyne launched the Green North Sea Shipping Corridor Project, connecting the UK to Amsterdam.

