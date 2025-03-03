  1. Home
2025 March 3   09:53

ports

COLI Guyana completes first two logistics projects

COLI Shipping & Transport (Guyana) Inc., a subsidiary of COLI Group, has completed its first two major logistics projects, signaling a key development in its regional operations, according to the company's release.

The projects, executed amid Guyana’s expanding economy and growing Oil & Gas sector, position the company as a provider of project cargo, heavy-lift, and specialized transport solutions.

The first project, conducted with COLI Brasil and in partnership with XPD Global, involved the handling and receipt of a terrain crane, counterweights, and accessories from Kingston, Jamaica, arriving in Guyana in September 2024. The crane, measuring 16.19 meters in length and weighing over 91 metric tons with a total volume of 218.107 CBM, required a comprehensive lift point analysis and coordination to address a vessel delay. Despite the challenge, COLI Guyana ensured seamless execution from port arrival to delivery at a local oil and gas service provider.

The second project, completed in collaboration with Romeu Mexico in October 2024, entailed importing a 14-meter-long storage tank weighing 19.5 tonnes from Veracruz, Mexico. The operation involved a detailed route survey and extensive coordination with engineers and transportation teams to manage the tank’s dimensions.

The company plans to continue delivering tailored logistics solutions for the Oil & Gas, Mining, and Heavy Industry sectors as Guyana’s economy grows.

COLI Shipping & Transport (Guyana) Inc. is a logistics subsidiary of the German-based COLI Group, established to provide project cargo and heavy-lift solutions, operating in Georgetown, Guyana, with a focus on the Oil & Gas sector. COLI Group’s focus on specialized transport aligns with Guyana’s $55 billion investment in offshore projects, including the $1 billion gas pipeline completed in 2024.

Topics:

logistics

