2025 March 3   10:12

DP World achieves record 1.3 mln vehicle handlings in Dubai in 2024

DP World reported a record 1.3 million vehicles handled across its terminals in Dubai in 2024, reflecting a 53.6% increase from the previous year, the highest in the company’s history. The majority of this volume, nearly 960,000 units, was processed at the flagship Jebel Ali Port, with the remainder handled at Mina Al Hamriya and Mina Rashid.

The performance highlights growth in the automotive industry and DP World’s role in facilitating vehicle imports and exports in the Gulf region, with China contributing nearly 25% of the volume, followed by Japan, Korea, and India.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director of DP World GCC, said: "Our state-of-the-art logistics hubs like Jebel Ali Port and free trade zones like Jafza – home to more than 930 automotive and spare parts companies – are integral to our global automotive supply chains strategy."

The company’s strategy aligns with projections of passenger vehicle sales growing from 94.7 million in 2024 to 109 million by 2030.

Jebel Ali Port’s capacity of one million car equivalent units, the development of a 20 million square feet car market.

DP World is a Dubai-based port and logistics company established in 2005, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, specializing in global trade and supply chain solutions.  

Jebel Ali Port is a major port operated by DP World, located in Dubai, UAE, known for handling significant cargo volumes, including nearly 960,000 vehicles in 2024. Jebel Ali Port’s capacity expansion aligns with the UAE’s Vision 2030, targeting a 10% annual growth in port throughput, supported by a $7.2 billion investment in logistics infrastructure.

Jafza (Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority) is a free trade zone managed by DP World, based in Dubai, UAE, hosting over 930 automotive and spare parts companies. The Jafza free zone’s 930 automotive companies reflect a 15% increase in registrations since 2022, contributing to Dubai’s goal of doubling its GDP by 2033.

