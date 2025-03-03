  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. CMA CGM Group reports 2024 revenue of USD 55.5 bln

2025 March 3   10:41

CMA CGM Group reports 2024 revenue of USD 55.5 bln

The CMA CGM Group reported full-year 2024 revenue of USD 55.5 billion, an 18.0% year-on-year increase, driven by its container shipping activities, alongside a key milestone in logistics with the integration of Bolloré Logistics.

The group’s EBITDA reached USD 13.4 billion, with a margin of 24.2%, up 5.1 points from the prior year, reflecting a robust balance sheet as it prepares for a challenging 2025.

The integration of Bolloré Logistics positioned CEVA Logistics, a CMA CGM subsidiary, as one of the world’s top five logistics operators in 2024.

Shipping operations carried 23.6 million TEUs, a 7.8% increase from 2023, with revenue rising 16.2% to USD 36.5 billion and EBITDA climbing to USD 11.2 billion from USD 7.4 billion, achieving a 30.8% margin, supported by a 7.7% rise in average revenue per TEU to USD 1,549.

Logistics revenue grew 20.9% to USD 18.4 billion, with EBITDA at USD 1.8 billion, up 28.3%, and a margin of 9.6%, up 0.6 points, despite automotive sector challenges.

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, said: "Our Group has delivered strong results this year, driven by our shipping activities. Our logistics business has also performed well, supported by the strategic investments made in recent years. In 2025, in a context of heightened geopolitical tensions and unprecedented uncertainty, our Group will continue to strengthen its position with an expanding low-carbon fleet, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and a workforce trained to tackle the challenges ahead. With these solid foundations, I am confident in our ability to adapt and continue delivering exemplary service to our customers."

In 2024, the group took delivery of 12 new LNG-fueled vessels, investing nearly USD 20 billion in LNG and methanol-powered ships, targeting 153 low-carbon capable ships by 2029 to achieve net-zero carbon by 2050. It expanded its port network to 60 terminals across 30 countries, including a 48% stake acquisition in Santos Brasil in September and partnerships with Marsa Maroc and the Khalifa terminal in Abu Dhabi.

Other activities, including CMA CGM Air Cargo’s third Boeing 777-200F and the RMC-BFM acquisition, drove revenue up 43.3% to USD 2.9 billion and EBITDA to USD 441 million, with a 15.4% margin, up 3.6 points.

CMA CGM Group is a French shipping and logistics company founded in 1978, headquartered in Marseille, operating a global network.

CEVA Logistics is a subsidiary of CMA CGM Group, established in 2006, headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, specializing in logistics and supply chain management.  

Bolloré Logistics is as French logistics provider acquired by CMA CGM in 2024, headquartered in Puteaux, France, known for its global freight and logistics services.

Topics:

CMA CGM

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 3

18:02

GB Railfreight signs 12-month HVO agreement with Drax for 2025 operations

17:35

DOE announces order to remove barriers for LNG as marine fuel

17:12

Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding introduces new stern fin for 56,000 DWT bulk carriers

16:45

DNV reports 34 new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels in February

16:25

Collision disrupts operations at Kwai Tsing Container Terminal

15:52

PFISTERER secures Siemens Energy contract for offshore grid connections

15:15

Wah Kwong and CIMC ENRIC form strategic partnership for green methanol bunkering

14:45

G3 Canada unveils plans for new grain terminal in Trois-Rivières

14:27

Toro Corp. reveals plan to spin off Handysize tanker business

13:49

MOL enters e-NG Coalition to advance E-methane use

12:18

Petrobras increases vessel orders to 48 by 2026 with four additional commissions

11:42

CMA CGM warns of broad impact from U.S. $1.5 mln port fees on Chinese vessels

11:24

BSRC сonducts first biofuel bunkering operation in Thailand with 470 mt supply

10:12

DP World achieves record 1.3 mln vehicle handlings in Dubai in 2024

09:53

COLI Guyana completes first two logistics projects

2025 March 2

16:14

LR: Significant increase in biofuel usage to meet GHG reduction targets

15:13

ADNOC signs 15-year sales and purchase agreement with Osaka Gas for Ruwais LNG Project

14:11

LNG evaporation gas recycling demonstration begins

11:36

IMO getting ready to seal the deal on a GHG emissions pricing mechanism

09:47

Sea Intelligence: Volume shift from ECNA to WCNA ports in 2024-2H

2025 March 1

15:29

Port of Tyne gains UK’s first electric foiling pilot boat

14:01

ILA's U.S. dockworkers ratify new six-year contract that increases the hourly base rate for workers to $63 from $39

12:19

Port Houston celebrates record-breaking performance, major milestones

10:09

DEME's net profit rose by 77% to 288 million euro in 2024

2025 February 28

18:00

Marine Masters to install offshore platforms for SunPetro in Gulf of Kutch

17:15

Maersk names 11th dual-fuel methanol vessel ‘Albert Maersk’ in Mumbai

16:45

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launches consortium to expand India’s port network

16:15

Port of Melbourne сontainer traffic up to 289,000 TEUs in January 2025

15:40

Business Finland allocates EUR 60 mln grant to P2X Solutions for Joensuu plant

15:24

MODEC signs FEED contract with SAMSUNG E&A for offshore carbon capture using CycloneCC technology