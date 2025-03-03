CMA CGM Group reports 2024 revenue of USD 55.5 bln

The CMA CGM Group reported full-year 2024 revenue of USD 55.5 billion, an 18.0% year-on-year increase, driven by its container shipping activities, alongside a key milestone in logistics with the integration of Bolloré Logistics.

The group’s EBITDA reached USD 13.4 billion, with a margin of 24.2%, up 5.1 points from the prior year, reflecting a robust balance sheet as it prepares for a challenging 2025.

The integration of Bolloré Logistics positioned CEVA Logistics, a CMA CGM subsidiary, as one of the world’s top five logistics operators in 2024.

Shipping operations carried 23.6 million TEUs, a 7.8% increase from 2023, with revenue rising 16.2% to USD 36.5 billion and EBITDA climbing to USD 11.2 billion from USD 7.4 billion, achieving a 30.8% margin, supported by a 7.7% rise in average revenue per TEU to USD 1,549.

Logistics revenue grew 20.9% to USD 18.4 billion, with EBITDA at USD 1.8 billion, up 28.3%, and a margin of 9.6%, up 0.6 points, despite automotive sector challenges.

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, said: "Our Group has delivered strong results this year, driven by our shipping activities. Our logistics business has also performed well, supported by the strategic investments made in recent years. In 2025, in a context of heightened geopolitical tensions and unprecedented uncertainty, our Group will continue to strengthen its position with an expanding low-carbon fleet, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and a workforce trained to tackle the challenges ahead. With these solid foundations, I am confident in our ability to adapt and continue delivering exemplary service to our customers."

In 2024, the group took delivery of 12 new LNG-fueled vessels, investing nearly USD 20 billion in LNG and methanol-powered ships, targeting 153 low-carbon capable ships by 2029 to achieve net-zero carbon by 2050. It expanded its port network to 60 terminals across 30 countries, including a 48% stake acquisition in Santos Brasil in September and partnerships with Marsa Maroc and the Khalifa terminal in Abu Dhabi.

Other activities, including CMA CGM Air Cargo’s third Boeing 777-200F and the RMC-BFM acquisition, drove revenue up 43.3% to USD 2.9 billion and EBITDA to USD 441 million, with a 15.4% margin, up 3.6 points.

CMA CGM Group is a French shipping and logistics company founded in 1978, headquartered in Marseille, operating a global network.

CEVA Logistics is a subsidiary of CMA CGM Group, established in 2006, headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, specializing in logistics and supply chain management.

Bolloré Logistics is as French logistics provider acquired by CMA CGM in 2024, headquartered in Puteaux, France, known for its global freight and logistics services.