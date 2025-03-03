BSRC сonducts first biofuel bunkering operation in Thailand with 470 mt supply

Bangchak Sriracha Public Company (BSRC) completed its first biofuel bunkering operation in Thailand, supplying 470 mt of B24-VL SFO to NYK’s vessel Iris Leader at Laem Chabang Port, according to the company's release.

The ISCC-certified B24 biofuel blend, produced at Bangchak Sriracha Refinery, contains 24% used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME) blended with 76% VL SFO, marking Thailand’s entry into the growing biofuel supply network.

BSRC noted increasing interest from shipping firms, particularly those from Japan, in biofuel bunkers. The company stated that these blends can be used in existing ships without requiring modifications to engines or bunkering infrastructure, positioning them as an ideal drop-in fuel.

“This milestone reinforces BSRC’s position as a global leader in sustainable marine biofuel,” BSRC said.

Bangchak Sriracha Public Company (BSRC) is a Thailand-based refinery and energy company established in 1988, headquartered in Bangkok, specializing in biofuel production and marine fuel supply.

NYK (Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha) is a Japanese shipping company founded in 1885, headquartered in Tokyo, operating a global fleet including the Iris Leader vessel.

Laem Chabang Port is a major Thai port located in Chonburi, operated by the Port Authority of Thailand, established in 1991, serving as a key hub for international trade and bunkering.