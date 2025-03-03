CMA CGM warns of broad impact from U.S. $1.5 mln port fees on Chinese vessels

French shipping firm CMA CGM stated on February 28, 2025, that U.S. proposals to impose port fees of up to $1.5 million on Chinese-built vessels would significantly affect all firms in the container shipping industry, where more than half of all container ships delivered globally in 2024 were constructed in China.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) initiative, part of an investigation into China’s expansion in shipbuilding, maritime, and logistics sectors launched in March 2024, targets vessels entering U.S. ports.

"China builds more than half of all container ships in the world, so this would have a significant effect on all shipping firms," said Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez.

CMA CGM, controlled by the family of Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saade, ranks as the world’s third-largest container shipping line, with a substantial U.S. presence operating several port terminals and subsidiary APL managing 10 U.S.-flagged vessels.

Fernandez noted no indications that the Ocean Alliance, involving CMA CGM and Asian partners including China’s COSCO, would be affected by the policy, pending a USTR decision expected in April. The group anticipates additional shipping impacts in 2025 from new tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, following a 7.8% rise in shipped volumes and an 18% increase in group sales to $55.48 billion in 2024.

Geopolitical uncertainty and vessel overcapacity pose challenges, exacerbated by Red Sea disruptions from Houthi militant attacks, which absorbed extra capacity last year, with ships rerouting via the Cape of Good Hope. A potential return to regular Red Sea traffic post-Gaza ceasefire could lead firms to scrap older vessels, Fernandez added.

The USTR’s $1.5 million fee proposal follows a 25% increase in U.S. port security reviews in 2024, targeting China’s maritime dominance, as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation in early 2025.