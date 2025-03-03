Petrobras increases vessel orders to 48 by 2026 with four additional commissions

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras will commission four additional support vessels by 2026, raising the total number of new ships planned to support its operations to 48, Chief Executive Magda Chambriard told Reuters on February 28, 2025.

The decision aligns with expectations of increased offshore oil output, targeting up to 2 million barrels per day by 2030 at the Buzios field.

The company had initially planned to contract 44 vessels by 2026, including support vessels, platform support vessels, coastal shipping vessels, and gas tankers.

The expansion follows President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s strategy to revitalize Brazil’s shipbuilding industry, using Petrobras to drive demand and create local jobs.

Sergio Bacci, head of Petrobras’ transportation and logistics subsidiary Transpetro, had indicated last week the possibility of adding new vessels to the firm’s plans.

Petrobras (Petroleo Brasileiro SA) is a Brazilian state-owned oil and gas company founded in 1953, headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, focusing on offshore exploration and production.

Transpetro is a subsidiary of Petrobras established in 1998, headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, specializing in transportation and logistics for oil and gas operations.