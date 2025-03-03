MOL enters e-NG Coalition to advance E-methane use

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), led by President & CEO Takeshi Hashimoto joined the e-NG Coalition on March 1, 2025, an international alliance focused on accelerating the development and application of e-methane, synthesized from CO2 and hydrogen, according to the company's release.

E-methane, produced from renewable hydrogen and CO2, is seen as a "drop-in" fuel compatible with existing LNG infrastructure, potentially reducing shipping emissions by up to 96% compared to fossil fuels. The shipping sector, responsible for about 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, faces increasing pressure to adopt such fuels to meet International Maritime Organization targets of cutting emissions by 50% by 2050 from 2008 levels.

Headquartered in Tokyo, MOL is a global shipping company operating a fleet of over 800 vessels, specializing in cargo transport and advancing decarbonization initiatives, including LNG and e-methane adoption.

Established on October 20, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium, the e-NG Coalition seeks to foster a carbon-neutral society by promoting e-methane’s global use. The e-NG Coalition initially included nine founding members such as TotalEnergies and TES, expanding to 20 with MOL’s addition. Its activities include policy advocacy, stakeholder collaboration, technical research, publicizing decarbonization efforts, and issuing joint statements to develop environmental assessment criteria and strengthen value chain partnerships.