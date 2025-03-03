G3 Canada unveils plans for new grain terminal in Trois-Rivières

G3 Canada has disclosed intentions to construct a new grain terminal facility at the Port of Trois-Rivières, Quebec, replacing the existing infrastructure to enhance efficiency, safety, and lower environmental impact. The announcement outlines a significant upgrade to the company’s operations in the region.

The new 65,000 metric tonne facility will incorporate three high-speed receiving lanes to reduce wait times and boost grain handling capacity, alongside improved truck circulation for streamlined operations. G3 will also install three modern ship loaders with dust control technology, in coordination with the Port’s Terminal 16 and 17 project, to minimize environmental effects.

“G3 is excited to make this significant investment in the Port of Trois-Rivières,” said Don Chapman, CEO of G3, emphasizing that “this new facility will strengthen our commitment to Quebec producers, and will provide an improved experience for our customers while supporting the growth of the region’s grain industry.”

Philippe Belanger, Director of Eastern Canada Operations, added, “Our facility at the Port of Trois-Rivières allows direct access for producers to market their grain around the world, and we thank the Port and the Government of Canada for their support in this major development project.”

Demolition of the current G3 silos is scheduled to begin in March 2025, with construction completion anticipated before the 2027 growing season. During this period, G3 plans to maintain collaboration with Quebec producers, utilizing contingency operations at its St-Denis and Quebec locations.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, G3 Canada is a grain handling company formed in 2015 through a joint venture between Bunge and SALIC, operating a network of elevators and port terminals across Canada to facilitate grain exports.

Managed by the Trois-Rivières Port Authority under the Canada Marine Act, the Port of Trois-Rivières is a key eastern Canadian port handling diverse cargo, including grain, with strategic access to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The Port of Trois-Rivières, operational since the 1920s for grain handling, processed over 160,000 metric tons of grain in 2022, a record year driven by imports due to Western Canadian drought. The St. Lawrence Seaway, connecting Trois-Rivières to global markets, saw 38.9 million tons of cargo in 2023.