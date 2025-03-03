  1. Home
2025 March 3   15:15

Wah Kwong and CIMC ENRIC form strategic partnership for green methanol bunkering

Hong Kong-based Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with CIMC ENRIC Holdings Limited to promote green methanol bunkering applications, logistics, and services in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and across Asia, according to the company's release. The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony in Shenzhen on February 26, 2025.

The partnership, described as "the first-of-its-kind collaboration in the clean fuel sector," integrates CIMC ENRIC’s renewable fuel supply capabilities with Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings Limited’s expertise in safe delivery to customers. This initiative aims to establish a pilot green methanol bunkering operation within the GBA, involving cooperation with value chain partners.

The collaboration will leverage CIMC ENRIC’s position in clean energy equipment manufacturing and Wah Kwong’s logistics capabilities to advance green methanol bunkering services.

The project includes plans for potential joint investments and aims to support the maritime industry’s decarbonization efforts through a pilot operation in the GBA.

A Hong Kong-based shipping company, Wah Kwong operates a fleet of bulk carriers and tankers, focusing on sustainable maritime solutions, including LNG and methanol bunkering initiatives. 

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, CIMC ENRIC is a subsidiary of China International Marine Containers, specializing in clean energy equipment manufacturing and services. 

The Greater Bay Area, encompassing Hong Kong, Macau, and nine Guangdong cities, is a key economic hub handling over 70 million TEUs of container throughput annually, making it a strategic location for bunkering innovations.

