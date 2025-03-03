PFISTERER secures Siemens Energy contract for offshore grid connections

Germany-based electrical connection technology supplier PFISTERER has obtained a contract from Siemens Energy to supply turnkey cable systems for the BorWin4 and DolWin4 offshore grid connections, according to the company's release.

The agreement focuses on facilitating the infrastructure needed to link offshore wind energy to the German mainland.

The BorWin4 and DolWin4 platforms will enable the transfer of offshore wind energy to Germany’s mainland, contributing to the country’s renewable energy supply. Each platform has a transmission capacity of 900 MW, sufficient to meet the electricity needs of a city like Hamburg, with its 1.8 million residents.

Stefan Kuhn, Project Manager at Siemens Energy, stated, “Pfisterer is a reliable partner for us, significantly contributing to the successful implementation of the BorWin4 and DolWin4 projects with its technical expertise and proven solutions.”

André Roth, Senior Project Manager HV Cable Systems at PFISTERER, remarked, “With BorWin4 and DolWin4, we are strengthening our position as an innovative and reliable partner for complex offshore projects and supporting the implementation of future-proof energy infrastructure.”

The BorWin4 and DolWin4 projects, set to be operational in 2028, are part of Germany’s effort to expand offshore wind capacity, with each platform located approximately 125 kilometers northwest of Borkum in the North Sea. These grid connections, managed by Amprion Offshore, will replace the capacity of the decommissioned Emsland nuclear plant, delivering 1.8 GW of wind power to the mainland via a combination of 60-125 km offshore and 155 km onshore cables. The global offshore wind market is projected to grow from $31.8 billion in 2023 to $56.8 billion by 2028, driven by such infrastructure investments.

Headquartered in Winterbach, Germany, PFISTERER is a global supplier of electrical connection technology, specializing in solutions for energy infrastructure, including high-voltage cable systems for offshore and onshore applications.

A Munich-based company, Siemens Energy is a major player in the energy sector, providing technologies and services for power generation, transmission, and renewable energy projects worldwide.