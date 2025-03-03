  1. Home
2025 March 3

Collision disrupts operations at Kwai Tsing Container Terminal

An accident occurred at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminal in Hong Kong on Friday evening when two cargo ships collided, as reported by the Marine Department. The incident, which took place at 8:40 pm, involved a container vessel attempting to berth and a docked ship, with authorities promptly notified.

The collision resulted in a blue-hulled vessel, loaded with containers, sustaining damage, with at least 3 containers falling into the water, though they were later retrieved. Online footage captured the moment a pink-hulled ship struck the blue-hulled vessel amidships, highlighting the physical impact of the event.

According to the Marine Department, the incident was a “minor collision” between a docking container ship and a stationary vessel, prompting an immediate response with officers and assistance dispatched to the scene. The department confirmed on Saturday that it is following up on the matter, noting that the accident knocked three containers into the sea.

One of the ships involved belongs to the Japanese shipping company ONE and had departed from Shenzhen Chiwan prior to the collision, which occurred at 8:40 pm and is now under investigation by authorities. The Marine Department stated that no injuries or oil spills were reported, and inquiries have been made to gather further details.

Headquartered in Singapore and Japan, ONE is a container shipping company formed in 2017 by a merger of NYK Line, MOL, and K Line, operating a fleet of over 200 vessels worldwide. 

The Marine Department of Hong Kong, under the Transport and Logistics Bureau, oversees port operations, vessel traffic, and maritime safety within the region’s waters. 

