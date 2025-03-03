DNV reports 34 new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels in February

The latest data from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform indicates that February saw 34 new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels, with 33 of these being LNG-fuelled and primarily from the container segment. The remaining order was for an ammonia-fuelled general cargo vessel, according to the platform’s update.

The trend towards LNG-fuelled container vessels remains strong, accounting for all but one of the orders for alternative-fuelled vessels in 2025 to date, and the vast majority since mid-2024, as reported by DNV. This shift highlights a continued industry preference for LNG within the container shipping sector.

The data also reveals parallel growth in the LNG bunkering space, which is expected to become increasingly important as the number of LNG-fuelled vessels in operation increases over the next few years. Eight new orders were placed for LNG bunker vessels in February, marking a 50% expansion of the LNG bunker vessel orderbook. The addition of eight LNG bunker vessels in February underscores the industry’s efforts to support the growing demand for LNG bunkering infrastructure. This development aligns with the rising number of LNG-fuelled vessels, reinforcing the need for expanded bunkering capabilities.

The global LNG as a marine fuel market is forecasted to increase from $1.2 billion in 2023 to $3.8 billion by 2030, driven by the rising adoption of LNG-fuelled vessels. The container shipping sector, a key focus of these orders, transported approximately 175 million TEUs globally in 2024, with companies like CMA CGM leading LNG adoption, as seen in its Rotterdam bunkering operations handling over 1 million cubic meters of LNG in 2023. The International Maritime Organization’s target to cut shipping emissions by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008 levels continues to push the industry towards alternative fuels like LNG and ammonia.

Based in Oslo, Norway, DNV is a global classification society and assurance provider specializing in maritime safety, quality, and environmental performance, serving over 100,000 customers worldwide.