  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DNV reports 34 new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels in February

2025 March 3   16:45

alternative fuels

DNV reports 34 new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels in February

The latest data from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform indicates that February saw 34 new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels, with 33 of these being LNG-fuelled and primarily from the container segment. The remaining order was for an ammonia-fuelled general cargo vessel, according to the platform’s update.

The trend towards LNG-fuelled container vessels remains strong, accounting for all but one of the orders for alternative-fuelled vessels in 2025 to date, and the vast majority since mid-2024, as reported by DNV. This shift highlights a continued industry preference for LNG within the container shipping sector.

The data also reveals parallel growth in the LNG bunkering space, which is expected to become increasingly important as the number of LNG-fuelled vessels in operation increases over the next few years. Eight new orders were placed for LNG bunker vessels in February, marking a 50% expansion of the LNG bunker vessel orderbook. The addition of eight LNG bunker vessels in February underscores the industry’s efforts to support the growing demand for LNG bunkering infrastructure. This development aligns with the rising number of LNG-fuelled vessels, reinforcing the need for expanded bunkering capabilities.

The global LNG as a marine fuel market is forecasted to increase from $1.2 billion in 2023 to $3.8 billion by 2030, driven by the rising adoption of LNG-fuelled vessels. The container shipping sector, a key focus of these orders, transported approximately 175 million TEUs globally in 2024, with companies like CMA CGM leading LNG adoption, as seen in its Rotterdam bunkering operations handling over 1 million cubic meters of LNG in 2023. The International Maritime Organization’s target to cut shipping emissions by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008 levels continues to push the industry towards alternative fuels like LNG and ammonia.

Based in Oslo, Norway, DNV is a global classification society and assurance provider specializing in maritime safety, quality, and environmental performance, serving over 100,000 customers worldwide.  

Topics:

DNV

shipbuilding

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 3

18:02

GB Railfreight signs 12-month HVO agreement with Drax for 2025 operations

17:35

DOE announces order to remove barriers for LNG as marine fuel

17:12

Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding introduces new stern fin for 56,000 DWT bulk carriers

16:25

Collision disrupts operations at Kwai Tsing Container Terminal

15:52

PFISTERER secures Siemens Energy contract for offshore grid connections

15:15

Wah Kwong and CIMC ENRIC form strategic partnership for green methanol bunkering

14:45

G3 Canada unveils plans for new grain terminal in Trois-Rivières

14:27

Toro Corp. reveals plan to spin off Handysize tanker business

13:49

MOL enters e-NG Coalition to advance E-methane use

12:18

Petrobras increases vessel orders to 48 by 2026 with four additional commissions

11:42

CMA CGM warns of broad impact from U.S. $1.5 mln port fees on Chinese vessels

11:24

BSRC сonducts first biofuel bunkering operation in Thailand with 470 mt supply

10:41

CMA CGM Group reports 2024 revenue of USD 55.5 bln

10:12

DP World achieves record 1.3 mln vehicle handlings in Dubai in 2024

09:53

COLI Guyana completes first two logistics projects

2025 March 2

16:14

LR: Significant increase in biofuel usage to meet GHG reduction targets

15:13

ADNOC signs 15-year sales and purchase agreement with Osaka Gas for Ruwais LNG Project

14:11

LNG evaporation gas recycling demonstration begins

11:36

IMO getting ready to seal the deal on a GHG emissions pricing mechanism

09:47

Sea Intelligence: Volume shift from ECNA to WCNA ports in 2024-2H

2025 March 1

15:29

Port of Tyne gains UK’s first electric foiling pilot boat

14:01

ILA's U.S. dockworkers ratify new six-year contract that increases the hourly base rate for workers to $63 from $39

12:19

Port Houston celebrates record-breaking performance, major milestones

10:09

DEME's net profit rose by 77% to 288 million euro in 2024

2025 February 28

18:00

Marine Masters to install offshore platforms for SunPetro in Gulf of Kutch

17:15

Maersk names 11th dual-fuel methanol vessel ‘Albert Maersk’ in Mumbai

16:45

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launches consortium to expand India’s port network

16:15

Port of Melbourne сontainer traffic up to 289,000 TEUs in January 2025

15:40

Business Finland allocates EUR 60 mln grant to P2X Solutions for Joensuu plant

15:24

MODEC signs FEED contract with SAMSUNG E&A for offshore carbon capture using CycloneCC technology