  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding introduces new stern fin for 56,000 DWT bulk carriers

2025 March 3   17:12

shipbuilding

Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding introduces new stern fin for 56,000 DWT bulk carriers

Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (MES-S), headquartered in Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo, and led by President Kenichi Shibata, has developed stern fins to improve fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for its 56,000 DWT Bulk Carrier models, according to the company's release.

The company has secured four orders for these products since last year and is providing engineering support for retrofitting existing vessels.

The stern fins, designed to enhance propulsive efficiency, have been optimized using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analysis specifically for the 56BC model, expecting approximately 3% energy savings compared to an identical vessel without the fin. Their simple shape facilitates manufacturing and installation, allowing retrofitting to be completed within scheduled dry-docking periods without affecting operational efficiency.

The stern fins are intended to lower both operational costs and GHG emissions, aligning with the shipping industry’s response to mounting environmental regulations aimed at reducing emissions. MES-S stated its commitment to contributing to the maritime industry’s development and vessel energy savings by expanding stern fin installations for the 56BC.

The 56,000 DWT bulk carrier, a best-selling ship type with a cumulative total of over 170 units built, includes the “neo 56BC” model, which incorporates an electronically controlled engine and optimized hull shape for improved propulsion efficiency and low fuel consumption. Since last year, MES-S has received four orders for the stern fins, reinforcing its focus on decarbonization efforts.

Based in Tokyo, Japan, MES-S is an engineering company with over 100 years of shipbuilding expertise, focusing on design, alternative fuels, and decarbonization technologies, and has shifted from manufacturing to engineering services since 2017. Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analysis, employed by MES-S, is increasingly standard in maritime design, with studies showing potential energy savings of 2-5% through hull optimization.

Located in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, TSUNEISHI is a key affiliate of MES-S, specializing in shipbuilding and repair. 

Topics:

decarbonisation

shipbuilding

vessel conversion

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 3

18:02

GB Railfreight signs 12-month HVO agreement with Drax for 2025 operations

17:35

DOE announces order to remove barriers for LNG as marine fuel

16:45

DNV reports 34 new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels in February

16:25

Collision disrupts operations at Kwai Tsing Container Terminal

15:52

PFISTERER secures Siemens Energy contract for offshore grid connections

15:15

Wah Kwong and CIMC ENRIC form strategic partnership for green methanol bunkering

14:45

G3 Canada unveils plans for new grain terminal in Trois-Rivières

14:27

Toro Corp. reveals plan to spin off Handysize tanker business

13:49

MOL enters e-NG Coalition to advance E-methane use

12:18

Petrobras increases vessel orders to 48 by 2026 with four additional commissions

11:42

CMA CGM warns of broad impact from U.S. $1.5 mln port fees on Chinese vessels

11:24

BSRC сonducts first biofuel bunkering operation in Thailand with 470 mt supply

10:41

CMA CGM Group reports 2024 revenue of USD 55.5 bln

10:12

DP World achieves record 1.3 mln vehicle handlings in Dubai in 2024

09:53

COLI Guyana completes first two logistics projects

2025 March 2

16:14

LR: Significant increase in biofuel usage to meet GHG reduction targets

15:13

ADNOC signs 15-year sales and purchase agreement with Osaka Gas for Ruwais LNG Project

14:11

LNG evaporation gas recycling demonstration begins

11:36

IMO getting ready to seal the deal on a GHG emissions pricing mechanism

09:47

Sea Intelligence: Volume shift from ECNA to WCNA ports in 2024-2H

2025 March 1

15:29

Port of Tyne gains UK’s first electric foiling pilot boat

14:01

ILA's U.S. dockworkers ratify new six-year contract that increases the hourly base rate for workers to $63 from $39

12:19

Port Houston celebrates record-breaking performance, major milestones

10:09

DEME's net profit rose by 77% to 288 million euro in 2024

2025 February 28

18:00

Marine Masters to install offshore platforms for SunPetro in Gulf of Kutch

17:15

Maersk names 11th dual-fuel methanol vessel ‘Albert Maersk’ in Mumbai

16:45

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launches consortium to expand India’s port network

16:15

Port of Melbourne сontainer traffic up to 289,000 TEUs in January 2025

15:40

Business Finland allocates EUR 60 mln grant to P2X Solutions for Joensuu plant

15:24

MODEC signs FEED contract with SAMSUNG E&A for offshore carbon capture using CycloneCC technology