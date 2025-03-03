Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding introduces new stern fin for 56,000 DWT bulk carriers

Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (MES-S), headquartered in Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo, and led by President Kenichi Shibata, has developed stern fins to improve fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for its 56,000 DWT Bulk Carrier models, according to the company's release.

The company has secured four orders for these products since last year and is providing engineering support for retrofitting existing vessels.

The stern fins, designed to enhance propulsive efficiency, have been optimized using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analysis specifically for the 56BC model, expecting approximately 3% energy savings compared to an identical vessel without the fin. Their simple shape facilitates manufacturing and installation, allowing retrofitting to be completed within scheduled dry-docking periods without affecting operational efficiency.

The stern fins are intended to lower both operational costs and GHG emissions, aligning with the shipping industry’s response to mounting environmental regulations aimed at reducing emissions. MES-S stated its commitment to contributing to the maritime industry’s development and vessel energy savings by expanding stern fin installations for the 56BC.

The 56,000 DWT bulk carrier, a best-selling ship type with a cumulative total of over 170 units built, includes the “neo 56BC” model, which incorporates an electronically controlled engine and optimized hull shape for improved propulsion efficiency and low fuel consumption. Since last year, MES-S has received four orders for the stern fins, reinforcing its focus on decarbonization efforts.

Based in Tokyo, Japan, MES-S is an engineering company with over 100 years of shipbuilding expertise, focusing on design, alternative fuels, and decarbonization technologies, and has shifted from manufacturing to engineering services since 2017. Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analysis, employed by MES-S, is increasingly standard in maritime design, with studies showing potential energy savings of 2-5% through hull optimization.

Located in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, TSUNEISHI is a key affiliate of MES-S, specializing in shipbuilding and repair.