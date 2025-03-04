Port of Oakland presents five-year strategic plan

Port of Oakland leaders outlined their strategic plan for the next five years during the annual ‘State of the Port’ event, according to the company's release.

The Port Board appointed Chief Operating Officer Kristi McKenney as Executive Director, effective at the end of February following Danny Wan’s retirement. McKenney notes, “The Port’s Strategic Plan is a blueprint that will help us reach our business development, zero emissions, and community engagement goals,” and highlighted plans for seaport land-use planning, real estate development, and airport terminal modernization.

The Port’s five-year Strategic Plan 2025-2030, titled “Building for the Next Generation,” includes six key areas: capturing market share and growing the economic base, modernizing and upgrading infrastructure, transitioning to zero-emissions and building climate resilience, maximizing land use and revenues, workforce training and jobs development, and creating opportunities for local business and community economic development.

Located in Oakland, California, the Port of Oakland manages the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport (OAK), and 20 miles of waterfront, contributing $174 billion annually to the regional economy and supporting 98,345 jobs. The Port’s oversight of Oakland International Airport and the Seaport, handling over 2.5 million TEUs annually, underscores its role as a key economic hub in the San Francisco Bay Area.