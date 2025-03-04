Snam’s FSRU BW Singapore successfully moors in Ravenna

Snam’s regasification vessel BW Singapore completed its mooring manoeuvre approximately 8 kilometres offshore Ravenna, adhering to the planned schedule, according to the company's release.

The FSRU, which will enter service by April following commissioning, marks a key development in Italy’s energy infrastructure. After gassing and cooling operations in Cartagena, Spain, and a stop in Palermo last December, the BW Singapore, built in 2015, has reached the repurposed former Petra platform.

Stefano Venier, CEO of Snam, stated, ‘With the ship docking in Ravenna perfectly on schedule, Italy can rely on a new strategic asset, which, combined with the Italis LNG moored in Piombino, is another fundamental step towards supply diversification and the Country's energy security. Ravenna is an ideal port of call, not only because it hosts on its territory a high-skilled, leading energy district, but also because of its strategic position attracting gas flows from the eastern Mediterranean area and beyond.’

A tender call issued in recent days seeks a party to deliver the first LNG cargo to BW Singapore in March for commissioning activities, including operational tests and setup of the regasification plant. The cargo will ensure the terminal’s tanks maintain the minimum required level of 170,000 cubic metres of liquefied gas, supporting the vessel’s full operational capacity.

The BW Singapore, purchased by Snam in 2022, can regasify 5 billion cubic metres of gas per year, boosting Italy’s total regasification capacity to 28 billion cubic metres. This figure matches the pipeline gas imports from Russia in 2021, with LNG currently accounting for about 25% of Italy’s total gas consumption, underscoring the strategic importance of the Ravenna terminal alongside Snam’s other facilities in Panigaglia, Adriatic LNG, OLT Toscana, and Italis LNG.

The Ravenna terminal’s strategic location enhances Italy’s access to eastern Mediterranean gas fields, with Eni reporting potential reserves of 50 trillion cubic feet in the region.

Headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy, Snam is a leading gas infrastructure company, managing over 41,000 km of pipelines and operating multiple LNG terminals, with a 2023 revenue of €3.8 billion.

Operated by BW LNG, a subsidiary of BW Group based in Singapore, BW Singapore is a 2015-built FSRU with a 170,000 cubic metre capacity, recently acquired by Snam to enhance Italy’s energy infrastructure.