DP World Southampton maintains MSP incentive rate at GBP 70 for April to September 2025

DP World Southampton announced, that the incentive rate for its Modal Shift Programme (MSP) will remain at GBP 70 per import laden container for the period from April 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025, consistent with the rate effective from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025, according to Maersk's release.

The MSP fee of GBP 10 per import laden container will also remain unchanged. The current MSP incentive rate of GBP 70 is in effect from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025, with a GBP 10 fee applied to all import laden containers. The programme credits the GBP 70 incentive for containers moved by rail within the MSP Incentive Zone, while containers moved outside the 140-mile zone will be refunded the GBP 10 fee.

DP World Southampton has indicated that the MSP Incentive for the period from October 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, will be announced by August 31, 2025, with the company reserving the right to review levels. The scheme applies only to rail movements, requiring containers to connect to an import intermodal train within the MSP Incentive Zone within 72 hours of departing the terminal.

The MSP Incentive Zone, spanning approximately 140 miles, includes intermodal railheads such as Avonmouth, Bristol and Portbury, Birmingham Hams Hall, Birmingham (BIFT) Birch Coppice, Birmingham Landor Street, East Midlands Gateway, Cardiff, Daventry and Northampton, and DP World London Gateway. DP World Southampton plans to review the scheme before considering any further extension.

DP World Southampton handles over 1.5 million TEUs annually. The MSP’s focus on a 140-mile zone aligns with industry efforts to reduce road congestion, with Southampton’s rail share rising from 21% to 35% between September 2023 and February 2024. DP World’s investment in rail infrastructure, including the Solent Rail Terminal’s recent handling of 55,000 containers in six months, underscores its role in shifting freight modes.