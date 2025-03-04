  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Wärtsilä secures contract to supply cargo handling systems for three gas carriers

2025 March 4   12:25

shipbuilding

Wärtsilä secures contract to supply cargo handling systems for three gas carriers

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, a division of technology group Wärtsilä, has been selected to provide cargo handling systems for three 45,000 m³ capacity gas carrier vessels under construction at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) in Korea, according to the company's release.

The order, booked in Q1 2025, was placed by HMD, with two ships contracted by Purus and one by Pasco Gas.

Two of the gas carriers have been ordered by Purus, headquartered in Singapore and Hong Kong, while the third is contracted by Pasco Gas, based in Istanbul, Turkey, both of which have prior experience with Wärtsilä cargo handling systems.

The equipment delivery is scheduled to commence in the latter part of 2025, supporting the ongoing production at HMD.

Patrick Ha, Sales Manager at Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, stated, “HMD is a key customer in the medium-sized gas carrier market. Over the past decade, we have equipped more than 15 medium-sized gas carriers built by HMD. We are excited to continue with the latest project and several other ongoing ones.”

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä is a global technology company specializing in marine and energy solutions, reporting EUR 6.4 billion in net sales in 2024 and employing 18,300 people across 77 countries. 

Based in Ulsan, South Korea, HMD is a subsidiary of Hyundai Heavy Industries, known for building over 600 vessels, including medium-sized gas carriers, since its establishment in 1978. 

Topics:

LNG carrier

Wartsila

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 4

14:49

BLG and COSCO SHIPPING CAR CARRIERS finalize strategic partnership agreement

13:59

Jawaharlal Nehru Port container traffiс up 9.14% to 616,164 TEUs in February 2025

13:44

Klaipėda Port Authority plans EUR 308 mln investment for 2025-2028 infrastructure

12:43

Trump confirms 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada effective March 4

10:43

DP World Southampton maintains MSP incentive rate at GBP 70 for April to September 2025

10:23

Snam’s FSRU BW Singapore successfully moors in Ravenna

09:59

Port of Oakland presents five-year strategic plan

2025 March 3

18:02

GB Railfreight signs 12-month HVO agreement with Drax for 2025 operations

17:35

DOE announces order to remove barriers for LNG as marine fuel

17:12

Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding introduces new stern fin for 56,000 DWT bulk carriers

16:45

DNV reports 34 new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels in February

16:25

Collision disrupts operations at Kwai Tsing Container Terminal

15:52

PFISTERER secures Siemens Energy contract for offshore grid connections

15:15

Wah Kwong and CIMC ENRIC form strategic partnership for green methanol bunkering

14:45

G3 Canada unveils plans for new grain terminal in Trois-Rivières

14:27

Toro Corp. reveals plan to spin off Handysize tanker business

13:49

MOL enters e-NG Coalition to advance E-methane use

12:18

Petrobras increases vessel orders to 48 by 2026 with four additional commissions

11:42

CMA CGM warns of broad impact from U.S. $1.5 mln port fees on Chinese vessels

11:24

BSRC сonducts first biofuel bunkering operation in Thailand with 470 mt supply

10:41

CMA CGM Group reports 2024 revenue of USD 55.5 bln

10:12

DP World achieves record 1.3 mln vehicle handlings in Dubai in 2024

09:53

COLI Guyana completes first two logistics projects

2025 March 2

16:14

LR: Significant increase in biofuel usage to meet GHG reduction targets

15:13

ADNOC signs 15-year sales and purchase agreement with Osaka Gas for Ruwais LNG Project

14:11

LNG evaporation gas recycling demonstration begins

11:36

IMO getting ready to seal the deal on a GHG emissions pricing mechanism

09:47

Sea Intelligence: Volume shift from ECNA to WCNA ports in 2024-2H

2025 March 1

15:29

Port of Tyne gains UK’s first electric foiling pilot boat

14:01

ILA's U.S. dockworkers ratify new six-year contract that increases the hourly base rate for workers to $63 from $39