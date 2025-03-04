Wärtsilä secures contract to supply cargo handling systems for three gas carriers

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, a division of technology group Wärtsilä, has been selected to provide cargo handling systems for three 45,000 m³ capacity gas carrier vessels under construction at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) in Korea, according to the company's release.

The order, booked in Q1 2025, was placed by HMD, with two ships contracted by Purus and one by Pasco Gas.

Two of the gas carriers have been ordered by Purus, headquartered in Singapore and Hong Kong, while the third is contracted by Pasco Gas, based in Istanbul, Turkey, both of which have prior experience with Wärtsilä cargo handling systems.

The equipment delivery is scheduled to commence in the latter part of 2025, supporting the ongoing production at HMD.

Patrick Ha, Sales Manager at Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, stated, “HMD is a key customer in the medium-sized gas carrier market. Over the past decade, we have equipped more than 15 medium-sized gas carriers built by HMD. We are excited to continue with the latest project and several other ongoing ones.”

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä is a global technology company specializing in marine and energy solutions, reporting EUR 6.4 billion in net sales in 2024 and employing 18,300 people across 77 countries.

Based in Ulsan, South Korea, HMD is a subsidiary of Hyundai Heavy Industries, known for building over 600 vessels, including medium-sized gas carriers, since its establishment in 1978.