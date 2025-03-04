  1. Home
2025 March 4   13:44

Klaipėda Port Authority plans EUR 308 mln investment for 2025-2028 infrastructure

Klaipėda Port Authority has outlined plans to invest EUR 308 million over the next four years to enhance infrastructure, maritime business value, and sustainability solutions, positioning the port as a regional hub for green energy and transport, according to the company's release.

The investment includes infrastructure for offshore wind energy projects on the Smeltė Peninsula, where existing quays will be reconstructed to handle loads of 40 t/m² and water depths adjusted accordingly.

Algis Latakas, Director General of Klaipėda Port Authority, stated, “Today, the Klaipėda Port is building its future – progressive and sustainable. Our vision is to become an innovative hub for port services, the maritime industry, and green energy – one that not only adapts to global changes but also shapes them. It is a path where tradition meets innovation, and sustainable development becomes an integral part of the port’s identity.”

The port is set to develop a new 100-hectare area in its southern part, with preparatory work funded over the coming years, alongside a new cruise ship terminal in the central city area, featuring reconstructed quays and adjusted water depths. The terminal, to be completed within three years, will include an open amphitheatre, pedestrian and cycling paths, and spaces for recreation and events.

Sustainability efforts will see the installation of three electricity supply stations at Klaipėda Central Terminal and one at Klaipėda Container Terminal by next year to power ferries, alongside a new fleet base for three ships, including two hybrid pilot boats and a green hydrogen-powered waste collection ship. The port’s green hydrogen project, using a polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyser, aims to produce around 500 kilograms of hydrogen per day, totaling 127 tonnes per year, with excess supply available for ships, railways, and public transport.

Klaipėda Port Authority manages the country’s largest seaport, handling over 47 million tons of cargo annually and focusing on green energy infrastructure. 

Headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, LTG Group is the national railway company, operating a network of 1,900 km and exploring green hydrogen for freight transport. 

