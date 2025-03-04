  1. Home
2025 March 4   13:59

Jawaharlal Nehru Port container traffiс up 9.14% to 616,164 TEUs in February 2025

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) handled 616,164 TEUs of containers in February 2025, marking a 9.14% increase compared to February 2024, according to India Shipping News.

The port recorded 6,629,242 TEUs of container traffic from April 2024 to February 2025, reflecting a 13.60% rise over the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

In February 2025, JNPA managed 616,164 TEUs of containers and 7.56 Million Tonnes of total cargo, up 9.14% and 2.09% respectively from February 2024. The port handled 534 container rakes and 86,129 TEUs during the month, compared to 526 rakes and 84,350 TEUs in the same period last year.

From April 2024 to February 2025, JNPA processed 6,629,242 TEUs of containers and 83.85 Million Tonnes of total cargo, showing increases of 13.60% and 7.43% respectively over the previous year’s corresponding period. The port managed 6,164 container rakes and 978,130 TEUs, up from 5,864 rakes and 935,503 TEUs in the prior year.

The port operates five container terminals—NSFT, NSICT, NSIGT, BMCT, and APMT—along with a Shallow Water Berth for general cargo and a Liquid Cargo Terminal managed by the BPCL-IOCL consortium, enhanced by a newly constructed coastal berth.

Located in Navi Mumbai, India, Jawaharlal Nehru Port is the country’s largest container port, handling over 6.6 million TEUs annually and contributing significantly to India’s maritime trade since its inception in 1989. 

A partnership between Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), BPCL-IOCL Consortium manages liquid cargo at JNPA. 

