BLG and COSCO SHIPPING CAR CARRIERS finalize strategic partnership agreement

BLG LOGISTICS and COSCO SHIPPING CAR CARRIERS have signed a strategic partnership agreement, concluded at the end of 2024, to combine their expertise in automotive logistics and the handling of high & heavy goods from China to Europe, according to BLG LOGISTICS's release.

The deal aims to enhance logistical capabilities across the region.

BLG AutoTerminal Bremerhaven (ATB) is set to become a central port of entry for the German market and a key hub for Scandinavia, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Baltic states for COSCO SHIPPING CAR CARRIERS.

COSCO SHIPPING CAR CARRIERS stated, ‘For Chinese manufacturers, Bremerhaven plays a crucial role as a port of entry into the European market. In particular, efficient logistical access to the German market - one of the most important sales markets for vehicle manufacturers - is of key importance,’ and plans to establish a liner service with at least two calls per month.

BLG LOGISTICS will provide its network, including seaport terminals, inland terminals, value-adding technical services, and transport by road and rail, to COSCO SHIPPING CAR CARRIERS and Chinese manufacturers.

BLG AutoTerminal Bremerhaven, covering an area of 295 hectares, handles, transports, or technically processes around 1.5 million vehicles each year, accommodating up to 70,000 vehicles for onward transport by road, rail, or water. The facility, served by all major car shipping companies, includes three technical centres offering on-site services.

The partnership aligns with a 15% projected increase in Chinese vehicle exports to Europe by 2025, driven by demand for electric vehicles. Bremerhaven’s role as a hub is supported by its handling of 2.1 million TEUs in 2024, with rail connectivity improving by 10% year-over-year. The collaboration reflects a broader trend of Sino-European logistics integration, with COSCO’s fleet expansion targeting a 10% market share in European car imports by 2030.

Based in Bremen, Germany, BLG LOGISTICS is a leading provider of automotive and contract logistics, managing over 5 million vehicles annually and operating a 295-hectare terminal at Bremerhaven.

COSCO SHIPPING CAR CARRIERS, a subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Corporation, headquartered in Shanghai, company focuses on car carrier services with a growing fleet, aiming to transport around 700,000 vehicles yearly by 2026.