Port Houston container volume up 7% to 356,407 TEUs in January 2025

Port Houston handled 356,407 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in January, marking a 7% increase from the same month last year and setting a record for the highest January container cargo volume in its history, according to the company's release.

East Asia imports, accounting for 56% of total container imports based on year-to-date November 2024 data, drove a 10% rise in loaded imports, while loaded exports saw a 1% decline. Total tonnage across Port Houston facilities reached 4,271,573 million tons, up 2% from January 2024.

“We are starting the year strong, reaching milestones with completion and acceptance by USACE of Segment 1B for Project 11 and operations records at our terminals,” said Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston.

The Houston Ship Channel, managed by Port Houston, processed a record-breaking 356,407 TEUs in January, alongside a 2% increase in total tonnage to 4,271,573 million tons. Steel imports at multi-purpose facilities rose by 18%, and general cargo increased by 21%.

“Looking ahead, we are reminded of the importance this channel has for all users, a robust petrochemical complex, and more than 8,000 vessels calling this port every year,” said Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston.

Port Houston recorded a 7% increase in container cargo in January, totaling 356,407 TEUs, with investments underway to expand capacity at the Bayport Container Terminal. Construction of wharf 7 is slated for completion in 2026, followed by Wharf 1 in 2027, alongside the addition of 8 ship-to-shore cranes and 16 rubber-tired gantry cranes in 2026.

Imports from East Asia, comprising 56% of Port Houston’s container traffic based on year-to-date November 2024 data, increased by 10% in January, contributing to a record 356,407 TEUs handled. Steel imports rose 18%, general cargo grew 21%, and total tonnage hit 4,271,573 million tons, a 2% increase from January 2024.

Port Houston, officially the Port of Houston Authority, is a government entity overseeing the Houston Ship Channel and managing public terminals that handle over 70% of container traffic in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a federal agency under the Department of Defense responsible for infrastructure projects, including navigation and flood control, such as Project 11 along the Houston Ship Channel.

Bayport Container Terminal, located in Seabrook, Texas, is one of Port Houston’s two primary container terminals, designed to handle large cargo volumes and support regional trade.