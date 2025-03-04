TMC Compressors to equip 86 vessels with compressors for scrubber retrofit

TMC Compressors announced a contract with an undisclosed major shipowner to supply new marine compressed air systems for 86 vessels, according to the company's release. The retrofit project aligns with the installation of scrubbers on these vessels, with TMC providing new marine compressors for each. The contract’s value remains undisclosed.

“This is not a particularly technically challenging delivery, but the ability to repeatedly deliver high-quality compressors to such a large number of vessels both encourages and forces us to constantly deliver on the highest level. That is easier said than done, but we have proved in the past that we possess the right mindset to achieve this,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

Tanum noted that TMC previously supplied air systems to 50 vessels for the same shipowner.

TMC Compressors, based in Oslo, Norway, is a global supplier of marine compressed air systems, known for energy-efficient solutions like its Smart Air compressor series tailored for maritime and offshore industries.