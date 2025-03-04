AD Ports Group to receive Panamax cranes for new Safaga Terminal in Egypt

AD Ports Group is preparing to receive three state-of-the-art Panamax cranes from Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd (ZPMC) for its new multipurpose cargo terminal in Safaga, Egypt, according to the company's release.

The terminal, expected to be operational in the second half of 2026, is part of a 30-year concession agreement signed with the Red Sea Ports Authority (RSPA) in 2023.

The Group is investing AED 193 million in three ship-to-shore (STS) cranes and six hybrid rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes for the Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal. This follows a previous contract with ZPMC for six STS cranes and 17 hybrid RTG cranes, valued at over AED 420 million, for terminal projects in Pointe Noire, Republic of the Congo, and Luanda, Angola.

The Safaga Terminal, being developed by Hassan Allam Construction, Egypt’s leading engineering and construction company, will cover approximately 810,000 square metres. It will feature a 1,000-metre quay wall, with a container capacity of 450,000 TEUs, 5 million tonnes of dry bulk and general cargo capacity, 1 million tonnes of liquid bulk capacity, and Ro-Ro facilities with a capacity of 50,000 CEUs.

The terminal will also include administration buildings, workshops, warehouses, and extensive infrastructure development, including roads, utilities, and security systems.

The Safaga concession is part of AD Ports Group’s broader expansion in Egypt’s Red Sea region. The Group also operates three cruise passenger terminals in Safaga, Hurghada, and Sharm El Sheikh and has initialed agreements to operate a passenger cruise terminal and a Ro-Ro terminal in Ain Sokhna, near the Suez Canal. Through its Egyptian maritime shipping lines, Transmar, TCI, and Safina B.V., the Group provides significant connectivity to local and international clients.

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd (ZPMC) is a global leader in the manufacture of heavy equipment, including port cranes and large-scale engineering machinery, headquartered in Shanghai, China.