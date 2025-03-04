  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. AD Ports Group to receive Panamax cranes for new Safaga Terminal in Egypt

2025 March 4   17:24

ports

AD Ports Group to receive Panamax cranes for new Safaga Terminal in Egypt

AD Ports Group is preparing to receive three state-of-the-art Panamax cranes from Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd (ZPMC) for its new multipurpose cargo terminal in Safaga, Egypt, according to the company's release.

The terminal, expected to be operational in the second half of 2026, is part of a 30-year concession agreement signed with the Red Sea Ports Authority (RSPA) in 2023.

The Group is investing AED 193 million in three ship-to-shore (STS) cranes and six hybrid rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes for the Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal. This follows a previous contract with ZPMC for six STS cranes and 17 hybrid RTG cranes, valued at over AED 420 million, for terminal projects in Pointe Noire, Republic of the Congo, and Luanda, Angola.

The Safaga Terminal, being developed by Hassan Allam Construction, Egypt’s leading engineering and construction company, will cover approximately 810,000 square metres. It will feature a 1,000-metre quay wall, with a container capacity of 450,000 TEUs, 5 million tonnes of dry bulk and general cargo capacity, 1 million tonnes of liquid bulk capacity, and Ro-Ro facilities with a capacity of 50,000 CEUs.

The terminal will also include administration buildings, workshops, warehouses, and extensive infrastructure development, including roads, utilities, and security systems.

The Safaga concession is part of AD Ports Group’s broader expansion in Egypt’s Red Sea region. The Group also operates three cruise passenger terminals in Safaga, Hurghada, and Sharm El Sheikh and has initialed agreements to operate a passenger cruise terminal and a Ro-Ro terminal in Ain Sokhna, near the Suez Canal. Through its Egyptian maritime shipping lines, Transmar, TCI, and Safina B.V., the Group provides significant connectivity to local and international clients.

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd (ZPMC)  is a global leader in the manufacture of heavy equipment, including port cranes and large-scale engineering machinery, headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Topics:

crane

AD Ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 4

18:06

CMA CGM and Maersk launch SEAS 3 service connecting Far East to South America East Coast

17:39

Corvus Energy’s Dolphin NxtGen ESS receives Lloyd’s Register type approval

16:45

Drewry predicts over 50% of steam carriers to be scrapped by 2030

16:23

TMC Compressors to equip 86 vessels with compressors for scrubber retrofit

15:58

Port Houston container volume up 7% to 356,407 TEUs in January 2025

14:49

BLG and COSCO SHIPPING CAR CARRIERS finalize strategic partnership agreement

13:59

Jawaharlal Nehru Port container traffiс up 9.14% to 616,164 TEUs in February 2025

13:44

Klaipėda Port Authority plans EUR 308 mln investment for 2025-2028 infrastructure

12:43

Trump confirms 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada effective March 4

12:25

Wärtsilä secures contract to supply cargo handling systems for three gas carriers

10:43

DP World Southampton maintains MSP incentive rate at GBP 70 for April to September 2025

10:23

Snam’s FSRU BW Singapore successfully moors in Ravenna

09:59

Port of Oakland presents five-year strategic plan

2025 March 3

18:02

GB Railfreight signs 12-month HVO agreement with Drax for 2025 operations

17:35

DOE announces order to remove barriers for LNG as marine fuel

17:12

Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding introduces new stern fin for 56,000 DWT bulk carriers

16:45

DNV reports 34 new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels in February

16:25

Collision disrupts operations at Kwai Tsing Container Terminal

15:52

PFISTERER secures Siemens Energy contract for offshore grid connections

15:15

Wah Kwong and CIMC ENRIC form strategic partnership for green methanol bunkering

14:45

G3 Canada unveils plans for new grain terminal in Trois-Rivières

14:27

Toro Corp. reveals plan to spin off Handysize tanker business

13:49

MOL enters e-NG Coalition to advance E-methane use

12:18

Petrobras increases vessel orders to 48 by 2026 with four additional commissions

11:42

CMA CGM warns of broad impact from U.S. $1.5 mln port fees on Chinese vessels

11:24

BSRC сonducts first biofuel bunkering operation in Thailand with 470 mt supply

10:41

CMA CGM Group reports 2024 revenue of USD 55.5 bln

10:12

DP World achieves record 1.3 mln vehicle handlings in Dubai in 2024

09:53

COLI Guyana completes first two logistics projects

2025 March 2

16:14

LR: Significant increase in biofuel usage to meet GHG reduction targets