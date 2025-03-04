  1. Home
2025 March 4   17:39

shipping

Corvus Energy’s Dolphin NxtGen ESS receives Lloyd’s Register type approval

Corvus Energy has received Type Approval from Lloyd’s Register (LR) for its Dolphin NxtGen Energy marine battery system, according to the company's release.

This certification confirms that the energy storage system (ESS) complies with the most stringent maritime safety and regulatory standards, as defined by one of the leading classification societies. The Dolphin NxtGen Energy ESS features advanced safety capabilities, including passive single-cell Thermal Runaway (TR) isolation and a TR gas exhaust system, which exceed class and flag requirements.

Building on the proven Corvus Orca ESS, the world’s most widely installed marine battery system, the Dolphin NxtGen ESS is designed for lightweight construction, high energy density, and modularity, making it suitable for both small and large battery installations where space and weight efficiency are critical.

Fredrik Witte, CEO of Corvus Energy, stated: “Achieving LR Type Approval is a major milestone in our work to power a clean future. LR is one of the major class societies and a key player in many segments where the adoption of hybrid and electric solutions is high.”

In addition to LR, the Dolphin NxtGen Energy ESS has already secured Type Approval from Bureau Veritas and DNV. Corvus Energy is pursuing further certifications from additional maritime classification societies to expand the system’s global applicability.

The ESS is supported by Corvus Energy’s advanced Battery Management System (BMS) and proprietary digital solutions, including continuous remote monitoring and digital twin technology, which enhance operational safety and efficiency throughout the battery system’s lifecycle.

Corvus Energy is a leading supplier of energy storage systems (ESS) for maritime, offshore, and port applications, specializing in lithium-ion battery systems and hydrogen PEM fuel cell systems.  

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a global provider of classification and compliance services to the marine and offshore industries, ensuring safety and environmental standards are met.

