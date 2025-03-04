CMA CGM and Maersk launch SEAS 3 service connecting Far East to South America East Coast

CMA CGM has announced the launch of its new SEAS 3 (Asia to South America East Coast 3) service, designed to streamline shipments from the Far East to the East Coast of South America (ECSA).

The service will feature a rotation of Shanghai - Shekou - Vung Tau - Singapore - Santos - Singapore - Shanghai, with the inaugural departure of the m/v "CMA CGM NANSHA" scheduled for April 8, 2025, from Shanghai.

The SEAS 3 service offers several key features:

-Express Direct Service to Santos: Direct calls from Central and South China to Santos Brasil Tecon Terminal.

-Unique Service from Vietnam: A direct call at Vung Tau, enabling direct connections via Singapore for Southeast Asian origins.

-Enhanced Santos Hub: Utilization of a reliable feedering network to connect Mercosul services, including Braco for Northeast destinations and Plata for the Argentina and Uruguay markets. Caribbean destinations can also be served via the Brazex Northbound CMA CGM service.

-Strong Reliability: A direct, fixed-day weekly service with a fleet of 11 vessels, including 7 operated by CMA CGM and 4 by Maersk, integrating more than 20% buffer capacity.

The SEAS 3 service will enhance connectivity between the Far East and South America, offering efficient and reliable transportation options for a variety of cargo types.