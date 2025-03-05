  1. Home
2025 March 5   10:09

ABS approves Kongsberg Marine’s new digital application for remote dynamic positioning verification

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has granted approval in principle (AIP) to Kongsberg Maritime’s Dynamic Positioning Digital Survey (DPDS) application, according to ABS's release.

The DPDS enables remote verification of dynamic positioning (DP) systems, shifting annual DP surveys from in-person vessel assessments to remote onshore analysis.

The DPDS application collects continuous data from a vessel’s DP system, which includes components such as thrusters, propellers, and sensors. This innovation is expected to reduce vessel downtime, improve cost-efficiency, and lower fuel consumption.

Joshua Divin, ABS Senior Vice President of Western Operations, stated, “ABS provides the most advanced and efficient survey capabilities in the world, and the DPDS app from Kongsberg is another step forward in the evolution of digital solutions for offshore assets.”

Erik Korssjøen, Vice President of Digital Products at Kongsberg Maritime, added, “The maritime industry is increasingly recognizing the benefits of data-driven verification for machinery and auxiliary systems. ABS is clearly playing an important role in driving the industry in a more efficient and sustainable direction.”

The evaluation of DPDS data requires surveyors to undergo specialized training provided by Kongsberg.

Kongsberg Maritime is one of the global leaders in marine technology, providing innovative solutions for navigation, automation, and dynamic positioning systems.  

ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) is a leading classification society offering services to the marine and offshore industries, focusing on safety and technical advisory.

