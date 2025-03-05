MOL conducts first LNG bunkering in Western North America for Japanese shipping companies

  1. Home
2025 March 5   10:32

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced the successful completion of LNG bunkering for its LNG-fueled car carrier, Lake Herman, in English Bay, Vancouver, Canada, on 1 March 2025. This marks the first LNG bunkering operation by a Japanese shipping company in Western North America and the first LNG bunkering for a car carrier in the region, according to the company's release.

The LNG was supplied by Seaspan Energy Ltd. using the LNG bunkering vessel Seaspan Garibaldi on a ship-to-ship basis. MOL is actively promoting the use of LNG as an environmentally friendly fuel and supporting the expansion of LNG fuel supply bases globally.

Harly Penner, President of Seaspan Energy, stated, “We are proud to share in this milestone with MOL as Lake Herman is the first car carrier to be fueled by a ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Western North America.”

Yoshikazu Urushitani, General Manager of MOL’s Marine Fuel GX Division, added, “We are very pleased to have succeeded in the first LNG bunkering for a car carrier in Western North America in collaboration with Seaspan Energy. This will expand the range of areas where we can deploy environmentally friendly LNG-fueled vessels.”

MOL aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 under its “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2” and continues to promote the adoption of clean alternative fuels to support decarbonization efforts.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a global shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, specializing in marine transportation, logistics, and offshore businesses.  

Seaspan Energy Ltd. is a Canadian company providing ship support, transportation, and LNG bunkering services, operating three LNG bunkering vessels in Western North America.

