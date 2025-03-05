TotalEnergies and partners inaugurate 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan

TotalEnergies, alongside its partners Skyborn Renewables, EGCO Group, and Sojitz, announced the full operational launch of the 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan, according to TotalEnergies's release.

The wind farm, located approximately 15 kilometers off Taiwan’s west coast, features 80 wind turbines with a capacity of 8 MW each. It is expected to generate 2.4 TWh of renewable electricity annually, powering 600,000 Taiwanese households and reducing CO2 emissions by 1.2 million tons per year.

TotalEnergies holds a 29.46% stake in Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd., the joint venture managing the project. Skyborn Renewables owns 31.98%, EGCO Group holds 26.56%, and Sojitz holds 12%. Skyborn led the development and construction, while TotalEnergies will serve as the technical operator following the Commercial Operations Date (COD) in June 2025.

Olivier Jouny, Senior Vice President of Renewables at TotalEnergies, stated, “This 640 MW project will help us achieve our 2025 targets for 35 GW of gross renewable capacity and over 50 TWh of net electricity production, amounting to 10% of TotalEnergies’ energy output.”

The electricity generated by the Yunlin wind farm is contracted to Taiwan Power Company (TPC) under two 20-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) at an average rate of $165/MWh.

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company focused on oil, natural gas, renewables, and electricity, with a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Skyborn Renewables is an offshore wind developer with a portfolio of projects across Europe, Asia, and North America.

EGCO Group is a Thai-based power producer with investments in renewable and conventional energy projects across Asia.

Sojitz is a Japanese conglomerate engaged in trading, investment, and business development across multiple sectors, including energy and infrastructure.