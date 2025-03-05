  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. TotalEnergies and partners inaugurate 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan

2025 March 5   11:20

offshore

TotalEnergies and partners inaugurate 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan

TotalEnergies, alongside its partners Skyborn Renewables, EGCO Group, and Sojitz, announced the full operational launch of the 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan, according to TotalEnergies's release.

The wind farm, located approximately 15 kilometers off Taiwan’s west coast, features 80 wind turbines with a capacity of 8 MW each. It is expected to generate 2.4 TWh of renewable electricity annually, powering 600,000 Taiwanese households and reducing CO2 emissions by 1.2 million tons per year.

TotalEnergies holds a 29.46% stake in Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd., the joint venture managing the project. Skyborn Renewables owns 31.98%, EGCO Group holds 26.56%, and Sojitz holds 12%. Skyborn led the development and construction, while TotalEnergies will serve as the technical operator following the Commercial Operations Date (COD) in June 2025.

Olivier Jouny, Senior Vice President of Renewables at TotalEnergies, stated, “This 640 MW project will help us achieve our 2025 targets for 35 GW of gross renewable capacity and over 50 TWh of net electricity production, amounting to 10% of TotalEnergies’ energy output.”

The electricity generated by the Yunlin wind farm is contracted to Taiwan Power Company (TPC) under two 20-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) at an average rate of $165/MWh.

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company focused on oil, natural gas, renewables, and electricity, with a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.  

Skyborn Renewables is an offshore wind developer with a portfolio of projects across Europe, Asia, and North America.  

EGCO Group is a Thai-based power producer with investments in renewable and conventional energy projects across Asia.  

Sojitz is a Japanese conglomerate engaged in trading, investment, and business development across multiple sectors, including energy and infrastructure.

Topics:

TotalEnergies

wind farms

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 5

12:02

CMA CGM IRON makes maiden call in Singapore

11:53

MOL purchases second luxury cruise ship from Seabourn for MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES brand

10:32

MOL conducts first LNG bunkering in Western North America for Japanese shipping companies

10:09

ABS approves Kongsberg Marine’s new digital application for remote dynamic positioning verification

09:48

BlackRock-TiL Consortium and CK Hutchison reach in-principle agreements for acquisition of HPH Ports

2025 March 4

18:06

CMA CGM and Maersk launch SEAS 3 service connecting Far East to South America East Coast

17:39

Corvus Energy’s Dolphin NxtGen ESS receives Lloyd’s Register type approval

17:24

AD Ports Group to receive Panamax cranes for new Safaga Terminal in Egypt

16:45

Drewry predicts over 50% of steam carriers to be scrapped by 2030

16:23

TMC Compressors to equip 86 vessels with compressors for scrubber retrofit

15:58

Port Houston container volume up 7% to 356,407 TEUs in January 2025

14:49

BLG and COSCO SHIPPING CAR CARRIERS finalize strategic partnership agreement

13:59

Jawaharlal Nehru Port container traffiс up 9.14% to 616,164 TEUs in February 2025

13:44

Klaipėda Port Authority plans EUR 308 mln investment for 2025-2028 infrastructure

12:43

Trump confirms 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada effective March 4

12:25

Wärtsilä secures contract to supply cargo handling systems for three gas carriers

10:43

DP World Southampton maintains MSP incentive rate at GBP 70 for April to September 2025

10:23

Snam’s FSRU BW Singapore successfully moors in Ravenna

09:59

Port of Oakland presents five-year strategic plan

2025 March 3

18:02

GB Railfreight signs 12-month HVO agreement with Drax for 2025 operations

17:35

DOE announces order to remove barriers for LNG as marine fuel

17:12

Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding introduces new stern fin for 56,000 DWT bulk carriers

16:45

DNV reports 34 new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels in February

16:25

Collision disrupts operations at Kwai Tsing Container Terminal

15:52

PFISTERER secures Siemens Energy contract for offshore grid connections

15:15

Wah Kwong and CIMC ENRIC form strategic partnership for green methanol bunkering

14:45

G3 Canada unveils plans for new grain terminal in Trois-Rivières

14:27

Toro Corp. reveals plan to spin off Handysize tanker business

13:49

MOL enters e-NG Coalition to advance E-methane use

12:18

Petrobras increases vessel orders to 48 by 2026 with four additional commissions