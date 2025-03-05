  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. MOL purchases second luxury cruise ship from Seabourn for MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES brand

2025 March 5   11:53

shipping

MOL purchases second luxury cruise ship from Seabourn for MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES brand

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has announced the purchase of a second luxury cruise ship, currently operating as Seabourn Sojourn, from Seabourn.

The 32,000-ton, 458-passenger ship will join the MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES fleet in late 2026 after undergoing refurbishment and re-registration under the Japanese flag.

The ship, which features 229 guest suites and four restaurants, will operate domestic itineraries in and around the Sea of Japan, offering short cruises that highlight local culture and traditions. This purchase follows the successful launch of MITSUI OCEAN FUJI in December 2024, which has received positive feedback for its spacious suites, dining, and entertainment.

Tsunemichi Mukai, President of MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES, stated, “The experience on MITSUI OCEAN FUJI is continuously improving, and we are now extremely confident these two ships are the most suitable vessels to expand our cruise business and offer 'FUNATABI - Beautiful encounters with Japan.'”

The new vessel’s name, drydock improvements, and itineraries will be announced at a later date. Existing itineraries for MITSUI OCEAN FUJI and NIPPON MARU will remain unaffected.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a global shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with over 140 years of experience in maritime transportation and logistics.  

Seabourn is a luxury cruise line known for its high-end ships and personalized service, operating under the Carnival Corporation umbrella.

MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES is a Japanese cruise brand under MOL Cruises, Ltd., focusing on domestic itineraries and cultural experiences.

Topics:

MOL

cruises

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 5

12:02

CMA CGM IRON makes maiden call in Singapore

11:20

TotalEnergies and partners inaugurate 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan

10:32

MOL conducts first LNG bunkering in Western North America for Japanese shipping companies

10:09

ABS approves Kongsberg Marine’s new digital application for remote dynamic positioning verification

09:48

BlackRock-TiL Consortium and CK Hutchison reach in-principle agreements for acquisition of HPH Ports

2025 March 4

18:06

CMA CGM and Maersk launch SEAS 3 service connecting Far East to South America East Coast

17:39

Corvus Energy’s Dolphin NxtGen ESS receives Lloyd’s Register type approval

17:24

AD Ports Group to receive Panamax cranes for new Safaga Terminal in Egypt

16:45

Drewry predicts over 50% of steam carriers to be scrapped by 2030

16:23

TMC Compressors to equip 86 vessels with compressors for scrubber retrofit

15:58

Port Houston container volume up 7% to 356,407 TEUs in January 2025

14:49

BLG and COSCO SHIPPING CAR CARRIERS finalize strategic partnership agreement

13:59

Jawaharlal Nehru Port container traffiс up 9.14% to 616,164 TEUs in February 2025

13:44

Klaipėda Port Authority plans EUR 308 mln investment for 2025-2028 infrastructure

12:43

Trump confirms 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada effective March 4

12:25

Wärtsilä secures contract to supply cargo handling systems for three gas carriers

10:43

DP World Southampton maintains MSP incentive rate at GBP 70 for April to September 2025

10:23

Snam’s FSRU BW Singapore successfully moors in Ravenna

09:59

Port of Oakland presents five-year strategic plan

2025 March 3

18:02

GB Railfreight signs 12-month HVO agreement with Drax for 2025 operations

17:35

DOE announces order to remove barriers for LNG as marine fuel

17:12

Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding introduces new stern fin for 56,000 DWT bulk carriers

16:45

DNV reports 34 new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels in February

16:25

Collision disrupts operations at Kwai Tsing Container Terminal

15:52

PFISTERER secures Siemens Energy contract for offshore grid connections

15:15

Wah Kwong and CIMC ENRIC form strategic partnership for green methanol bunkering

14:45

G3 Canada unveils plans for new grain terminal in Trois-Rivières

14:27

Toro Corp. reveals plan to spin off Handysize tanker business

13:49

MOL enters e-NG Coalition to advance E-methane use

12:18

Petrobras increases vessel orders to 48 by 2026 with four additional commissions