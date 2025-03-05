MOL purchases second luxury cruise ship from Seabourn for MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES brand

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has announced the purchase of a second luxury cruise ship, currently operating as Seabourn Sojourn, from Seabourn.

The 32,000-ton, 458-passenger ship will join the MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES fleet in late 2026 after undergoing refurbishment and re-registration under the Japanese flag.

The ship, which features 229 guest suites and four restaurants, will operate domestic itineraries in and around the Sea of Japan, offering short cruises that highlight local culture and traditions. This purchase follows the successful launch of MITSUI OCEAN FUJI in December 2024, which has received positive feedback for its spacious suites, dining, and entertainment.

Tsunemichi Mukai, President of MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES, stated, “The experience on MITSUI OCEAN FUJI is continuously improving, and we are now extremely confident these two ships are the most suitable vessels to expand our cruise business and offer 'FUNATABI - Beautiful encounters with Japan.'”

The new vessel’s name, drydock improvements, and itineraries will be announced at a later date. Existing itineraries for MITSUI OCEAN FUJI and NIPPON MARU will remain unaffected.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a global shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with over 140 years of experience in maritime transportation and logistics.

Seabourn is a luxury cruise line known for its high-end ships and personalized service, operating under the Carnival Corporation umbrella.

MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES is a Japanese cruise brand under MOL Cruises, Ltd., focusing on domestic itineraries and cultural experiences.