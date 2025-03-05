  1. Home
2025 March 5   12:02

shipbuilding

CMA CGM IRON makes maiden call in Singapore

The CMA CGM Group has announced the maiden call of its first dual-fuel methanol vessel, CMA CGM IRON, at the Port of Singapore, according to the company's release.

Built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, the 13,000 TEU vessel is the first in a series of 12 dual-fuel methanol ships to be delivered between 2025 and 2026.

The CMA CGM IRON will join the CIMEX1 service, connecting Asia to the Middle East Gulf region.

This initiative is part of CMA CGM’s strategy to achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2050, leveraging its technological partnership with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. Xavier Leclercq, Vice-President in charge of Newbuilding at CMA CGM, stated, “Thanks to our long-standing collaboration with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, we have met the challenge of this new propulsion system. This feat of engineering brings us closer to the Net Zero Carbon goal.”

The remaining vessels in the series—CMA CGM COBALT, ARGON, PLATINUM, MERCURY, HELIUM, KRYPTON, THORIUM, OSMIUM, SILVER, COPPER, and GOLD—will be progressively deployed over the next two years.

CMA CGM Group is a global leader in shipping and logistics, operating over 500 vessels.  

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding company specializing in the construction of advanced vessels, including LNG and methanol-powered ships.

