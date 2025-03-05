Vancouver anticipates strong 2025 cruise season with over 1.2 mln passengers expected

The Canada Place cruise terminal in Vancouver is set to welcome a robust 2025 cruise season, with 301 ship calls and over 1.2 million passenger visits scheduled between March 5 and October 21, according to the company's release.

This follows several record-breaking seasons post-pandemic, with the sector now stabilizing. The season will commence with the arrival of the Disney Wonder on March 5, marking the first of many cruise ships to dock at the terminal. The port expects to sustain over 17,000 jobs nationally, with cruise lines, passengers, and crew contributing an average of $3 million to the local economy per ship call.

Captain Shri Madiwal, Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, stated, “We are thrilled to see Vancouver’s cruise sector continue to thrive—attracting visitors from across the globe for a once-in-a-lifetime Alaska experience while injecting more than $1 billion into our local economy.”

The 2025 season will see eight new ships calling at Canada Place, including Norwegian Jade, Silver Moon, and Villa Vie Odyssey. Shore power technology, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions by allowing ships to plug into B.C.’s hydro-powered grid, will be utilized for over 80% of cruise calls.

