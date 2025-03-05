  1. Home
2025 March 5   13:45

shipbuilding

Trump unveils plan to revitalize U.S. shipbuilding and counter China’s maritime dominance

In an address to Congress on 4 March 2025, President Donald Trump announced a comprehensive strategy to revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding industry and strengthen the nation’s maritime sector. The plan aims to reduce reliance on foreign-built vessels, particularly from China, and enhance domestic maritime capabilities to bolster national security.

The strategy includes an executive order with 18 measures, such as imposing fees on Chinese-built ships and cranes entering U.S. ports, establishing a dedicated office within the National Security Council to oversee maritime sector enhancement, increasing wages for workers in nuclear shipyards, and improving procurement processes within the Navy. These steps are designed to stimulate domestic ship production and reduce dependence on foreign shipbuilders.

Currently, U.S. shipyards produce fewer than one large commercial vessel annually, focusing primarily on military contracts. In contrast, Chinese shipyards deliver hundreds of commercial ships each year, accounting for over half of the world’s tonnage and 74% of new ship orders.

President Trump also highlighted international interest in U.S. energy projects, including a major natural gas pipeline in Alaska. Japan, South Korea, and other nations have expressed interest in partnering on the project, with potential investments reaching trillions of dollars. This collaboration is expected to boost U.S. energy exports and increase demand for domestically built LNG carriers and related infrastructure.

The administration’s strategy aligns with legislative efforts such as the bipartisan Ships for America Act, which aims to rebuild the U.S. shipping industry to counter Chinese economic and security threats.

