Port of Brisbane halts operations due to tropical cyclone Alfred

The Port of Brisbane has suspended inbound vessel traffic on Sunday and outbound traffic on Monday as Tropical Cyclone Alfred approaches.

Terminals operated by Patrick, DP World, and Hutchison have also been shut down as a precautionary measure, with operations expected to resume on Saturday.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred is forecasted to make landfall near Brisbane late Thursday night or early Friday morning, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall, and potential flooding, according to local media reports. Bunkering and port operations are expected to remain suspended until the cyclone passes and conditions are deemed safe.

"The shipping channel remains restricted, under direction from Maritime Safety Queensland's (MSQ) Regional Harbour Master," the Brisbane Port Authority stated in its latest advisory.

Cruise operations have also been affected, with guests advised that neither Carnival Luminosa nor Quantum of the Seas will call in Brisbane on Thursday or Friday.

Tugboat operations in the port have been suspended, according to the Freight & Trade Alliance (FTA). The cyclone is expected to make landfall early Friday morning, most likely between Maroochydore and Coolangatta, according to the latest update from Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.

Port of Brisbane is a major Australian port handling container, bulk, and general cargo, located in Queensland.