HD KSOE wins $312 mln order for two ethane carriers

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) announced on Tuesday that it has secured a 458.8 billion won ($312 million) order from an Asian shipping company to build two ethane carriers.

The vessels will be constructed at the Ulsan shipyard of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, with delivery scheduled by December 2028.

With this latest contract, HD KSOE has achieved orders for a total of 21 vessels worth 3.58 billion so far this year

HD KSOE (HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering) is a South Korean shipbuilding company specializing in the construction of advanced vessels, including LNG carriers and offshore structures. HD KSOE, a subholding company under HD Hyundai, has three affiliates: HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, and HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.