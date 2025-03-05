  1. Home
2025 March 5   17:24

shipping

Contecon Guayaquil welcomes first direct service to Asia

Contecon Guayaquil S.A., a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), has marked a significant milestone in Ecuador’s foreign trade with the inaugural call of COSCO Shipping’s Asia-Central and South America 5 (WSA5) service, according to ICTSI's release.

This service establishes the first direct shipping connection between Ecuador and Asia via the Port of Chancay in Peru. The WSA5 service offers a streamlined route, reducing transit time to Shanghai to just 27 days, an improvement over existing routes. This provides a faster, more cost-effective, and reliable option for Ecuadorian exports, including bananas and shrimp, to reach Asian markets.

Javier Lancha, CEO of Contecon Guayaquil, stated, “This service brings together millions of people, businesses, and projects in a record time of just 27 days and 27 minutes.”

The 27 minutes refer to the average time for transport vehicles to complete transactions at the terminal. COSCO’s inclusion of Contecon Guayaquil in the WSA5 service highlights the terminal’s strategic role in global trade and supports Ecuador’s broader trade goals, particularly under its Free Trade Agreement with China.

The WSA5 service connects key ports in China, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, creating a seamless trade loop between Latin America and Asia.

Contecon Guayaquil S.A. is a subsidiary of ICTSI operating at the Port of Guayaquil, providing world-class port services and driving economic growth in Ecuador.  

COSCO Shipping is a global leader in container transportation and logistics, connecting major ports worldwide and enhancing trade routes.

Port of Chancay is a new port in Peru designed to improve trade connectivity between South America and Asia.

