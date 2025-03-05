MacGregor wins contract to deliver 100T AHC crane for dive support vessel

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been awarded a contract to deliver a 100T AHC crane for a Dive Support Vessel owned by Jana Marine Service Company, according to the company's release.

The contract, which was booked in the fourth quarter 2024, is not reported as part of Cargotec’s orders received, as MacGregor is reported as part of discontinued operations. The crane delivery to the Guangzhou Salvage shipyard is scheduled in the second quarter 2026, with vessel delivery later that year.

MacGregor's local sales team will work in close cooperation with Guangzhou Salvage throughout the project to ensure the crane's seamless integration into the vessel and optimise its performance.

MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea. Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators can optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.