2025 March 6   10:25

ports

PNCT expands fleet with 15 hybrid Konecranes Noell straddle carriers at Port of Newark

Port Newark Container Terminal (PNCT), a major container terminal at the Port of Newark in New Jersey, has placed an order for 15 additional Hybrid Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers, according to the company's release.

The order, booked in Q4 2024, is part of PNCT’s ongoing expansion efforts, with deliveries scheduled to conclude by April 2026. PNCT, which operates in a challenging environment characterized by harsh winters and humid summers, has relied on Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers for their performance and reliability.

The terminal currently operates 124 Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers daily, having commissioned its 200th unit in mid-2023.

The new hybrid models are expected to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and lower CO₂ emissions.

Charlie Ferlisi, Director of Engineering and Equipment Services at PNCT, stated, “Konecranes sets the industry standard in container handling performance, reliability, and eco-efficiency. We also highly value the company maintaining a comprehensive spare parts depot close to the terminal, so any operational downtime can be reduced significantly. This combination of innovation and top-notch service is what makes Konecranes such a great port partner.”

Peter Kania, Sales Director of the Straddle Carrier Business Unit at Konecranes, added, “This agreement is another significant milestone in our partnership with PNCT. Together we’re focused on eco-efficient, high-performance container handling in the modern era.”

The new straddle carriers will be assembled and commissioned between Q4 2025 and Q1 2026.

PNCT (Port Newark Container Terminal) is a leading container terminal at the Port of Newark, handling a significant portion of cargo on the U.S. East Coast.  

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, with 2024 Group sales totaling EUR 4.2 billion and operations in over 50 countries.  

Noell (Konecranes Noell) is a subsidiary of Konecranes specializing in straddle carriers and container handling equipment.

Konecranes

ports

