DEME and Jan De Nul joint venture secures dredging contract for Vadhavan Port in India

A joint venture between DEME and Jan De Nul has signed a letter of award with Indian engineering and construction company ITD Cementation for dredging and reclamation works at Vadhavan Port in India, according to DEME's release.

The agreement, valued at up to €50 million for DEME’s share, was finalized during the Belgian economic mission to India, held from 1 to 8 March 2025.

The project involves nearshore reclamation and shore protection for the greenfield port, located on India’s west coast in Maharashtra. The reclamation, spanning approximately 200 hectares, will support the development of breakbulk and liquid cargo handling facilities.

This initiative is part of the Indian government’s broader plan to position Vadhavan Port among the world’s top 10 container ports by 2040.

Construction is set to begin in the third quarter of 2025, following the monsoon season. The joint venture will deploy two of its larger trailing suction hopper dredgers for the project. DEME has maintained a strong presence in India for over three decades, with recent projects including dredging works in the ports of Hazira, Mumbai, Jafrabad, and Goa.

DEME is a leading contractor in offshore energy, environmental remediation, dredging, and marine infrastructure, with a turnover of €4.1 billion and an EBITDA of €764 million in 2024.

Jan De Nul is a global player in dredging, offshore energy, and civil engineering, known for its advanced fleet and sustainable project execution.

ITD Cementation is an Indian engineering and construction company specializing in infrastructure projects, including ports, bridges, and tunnels.