  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DEME and Jan De Nul joint venture secures dredging contract for Vadhavan Port in India

2025 March 6   10:45

ports

DEME and Jan De Nul joint venture secures dredging contract for Vadhavan Port in India

A joint venture between DEME and Jan De Nul has signed a letter of award with Indian engineering and construction company ITD Cementation for dredging and reclamation works at Vadhavan Port in India, according to DEME's release.

The agreement, valued at up to €50 million for DEME’s share, was finalized during the Belgian economic mission to India, held from 1 to 8 March 2025.

The project involves nearshore reclamation and shore protection for the greenfield port, located on India’s west coast in Maharashtra. The reclamation, spanning approximately 200 hectares, will support the development of breakbulk and liquid cargo handling facilities.

This initiative is part of the Indian government’s broader plan to position Vadhavan Port among the world’s top 10 container ports by 2040.

Construction is set to begin in the third quarter of 2025, following the monsoon season. The joint venture will deploy two of its larger trailing suction hopper dredgers for the project. DEME has maintained a strong presence in India for over three decades, with recent projects including dredging works in the ports of Hazira, Mumbai, Jafrabad, and Goa.

DEME is a leading contractor in offshore energy, environmental remediation, dredging, and marine infrastructure, with a turnover of €4.1 billion and an EBITDA of €764 million in 2024.  

Jan De Nul is a global player in dredging, offshore energy, and civil engineering, known for its advanced fleet and sustainable project execution.  

ITD Cementation is an Indian engineering and construction company specializing in infrastructure projects, including ports, bridges, and tunnels.

Topics:

DEME

Jan De Nul

dredging

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 6

11:24

Lloyd’s Register collaborates with Microsoft to advance nuclear technology in maritime using generative AI

10:25

PNCT expands fleet with 15 hybrid Konecranes Noell straddle carriers at Port of Newark

2025 March 5

18:00

MacGregor wins contract to deliver 100T AHC crane for dive support vessel

17:24

Contecon Guayaquil welcomes first direct service to Asia

16:53

HD KSOE wins $312 mln order for two ethane carriers

16:23

Port of Brisbane halts operations due to tropical cyclone Alfred

15:59

KTZ and PTC Holding to invest $30 mln in TITR development

14:55

CMB.TECH acquires Hemen’s stake in Golden Ocean for $1.18 bln

14:35

Cyprus seeks additional €200 mln to complete Vasilikos LNG terminal

13:45

Trump unveils plan to revitalize U.S. shipbuilding and counter China’s maritime dominance

12:42

Vancouver anticipates strong 2025 cruise season with over 1.2 mln passengers expected

12:02

CMA CGM IRON makes maiden call in Singapore

11:53

MOL purchases second luxury cruise ship from Seabourn for MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES brand

11:20

TotalEnergies and partners inaugurate 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan

10:32

MOL conducts first LNG bunkering in Western North America for Japanese shipping companies

10:09

ABS approves Kongsberg Marine’s new digital application for remote dynamic positioning verification

09:48

BlackRock-TiL Consortium and CK Hutchison reach in-principle agreements for acquisition of HPH Ports

2025 March 4

18:06

CMA CGM and Maersk launch SEAS 3 service connecting Far East to South America East Coast

17:39

Corvus Energy’s Dolphin NxtGen ESS receives Lloyd’s Register type approval

17:24

AD Ports Group to receive Panamax cranes for new Safaga Terminal in Egypt

16:45

Drewry predicts over 50% of steam carriers to be scrapped by 2030

16:23

TMC Compressors to equip 86 vessels with compressors for scrubber retrofit

15:58

Port Houston container volume up 7% to 356,407 TEUs in January 2025

14:49

BLG and COSCO SHIPPING CAR CARRIERS finalize strategic partnership agreement

13:59

Jawaharlal Nehru Port container traffiс up 9.14% to 616,164 TEUs in February 2025

13:44

Klaipėda Port Authority plans EUR 308 mln investment for 2025-2028 infrastructure

12:43

Trump confirms 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada effective March 4

12:25

Wärtsilä secures contract to supply cargo handling systems for three gas carriers

10:43

DP World Southampton maintains MSP incentive rate at GBP 70 for April to September 2025

10:23

Snam’s FSRU BW Singapore successfully moors in Ravenna