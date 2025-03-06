Lloyd’s Register collaborates with Microsoft to advance nuclear technology in maritime using generative AI

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to leverage generative AI capabilities built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, according to LR's release.

This initiative aims to bridge the gap between terrestrial and maritime applications of nuclear technology, enhancing the regulatory process for its deployment in maritime settings.

The AI capabilities will analyze historical nuclear licensing data, enabling licensing engineers to draft permitting documents more efficiently and search for relevant regulations and precedents within large datasets. This technology is expected to streamline the regulatory process, making nuclear energy a more viable clean energy solution for maritime applications, such as floating nuclear power and ship power.

Lloyd’s Register is a global professional services organization specializing in engineering and technology for the maritime industry.