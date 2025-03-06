  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Lloyd’s Register collaborates with Microsoft to advance nuclear technology in maritime using generative AI

2025 March 6   11:24

shipping

Lloyd’s Register collaborates with Microsoft to advance nuclear technology in maritime using generative AI

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to leverage generative AI capabilities built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, according to LR's release.

This initiative aims to bridge the gap between terrestrial and maritime applications of nuclear technology, enhancing the regulatory process for its deployment in maritime settings.

The AI capabilities will analyze historical nuclear licensing data, enabling licensing engineers to draft permitting documents more efficiently and search for relevant regulations and precedents within large datasets. This technology is expected to streamline the regulatory process, making nuclear energy a more viable clean energy solution for maritime applications, such as floating nuclear power and ship power.

Lloyd’s Register is a global professional services organization specializing in engineering and technology for the maritime industry.  

Topics:

digitalisation

LR

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 6

10:45

DEME and Jan De Nul joint venture secures dredging contract for Vadhavan Port in India

10:25

PNCT expands fleet with 15 hybrid Konecranes Noell straddle carriers at Port of Newark

2025 March 5

18:00

MacGregor wins contract to deliver 100T AHC crane for dive support vessel

17:24

Contecon Guayaquil welcomes first direct service to Asia

16:53

HD KSOE wins $312 mln order for two ethane carriers

16:23

Port of Brisbane halts operations due to tropical cyclone Alfred

15:59

KTZ and PTC Holding to invest $30 mln in TITR development

14:55

CMB.TECH acquires Hemen’s stake in Golden Ocean for $1.18 bln

14:35

Cyprus seeks additional €200 mln to complete Vasilikos LNG terminal

13:45

Trump unveils plan to revitalize U.S. shipbuilding and counter China’s maritime dominance

12:42

Vancouver anticipates strong 2025 cruise season with over 1.2 mln passengers expected

12:02

CMA CGM IRON makes maiden call in Singapore

11:53

MOL purchases second luxury cruise ship from Seabourn for MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES brand

11:20

TotalEnergies and partners inaugurate 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan

10:32

MOL conducts first LNG bunkering in Western North America for Japanese shipping companies

10:09

ABS approves Kongsberg Marine’s new digital application for remote dynamic positioning verification

09:48

BlackRock-TiL Consortium and CK Hutchison reach in-principle agreements for acquisition of HPH Ports

2025 March 4

18:06

CMA CGM and Maersk launch SEAS 3 service connecting Far East to South America East Coast

17:39

Corvus Energy’s Dolphin NxtGen ESS receives Lloyd’s Register type approval

17:24

AD Ports Group to receive Panamax cranes for new Safaga Terminal in Egypt

16:45

Drewry predicts over 50% of steam carriers to be scrapped by 2030

16:23

TMC Compressors to equip 86 vessels with compressors for scrubber retrofit

15:58

Port Houston container volume up 7% to 356,407 TEUs in January 2025

14:49

BLG and COSCO SHIPPING CAR CARRIERS finalize strategic partnership agreement

13:59

Jawaharlal Nehru Port container traffiс up 9.14% to 616,164 TEUs in February 2025

13:44

Klaipėda Port Authority plans EUR 308 mln investment for 2025-2028 infrastructure

12:43

Trump confirms 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada effective March 4

12:25

Wärtsilä secures contract to supply cargo handling systems for three gas carriers

10:43

DP World Southampton maintains MSP incentive rate at GBP 70 for April to September 2025

10:23

Snam’s FSRU BW Singapore successfully moors in Ravenna