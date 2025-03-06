GTT secures order for tank design of two LNG carriers

GTT has announced that it received an order in the first quarter of 2025 from an Asian shipyard for the tank design of two Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGCs) on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks for these vessels, each with a capacity of 174,000 m³, incorporating the NO96 series membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Deliveries are scheduled for the second and third quarters of 2027.

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a French engineering company specializing in the design of membrane containment systems for the transportation and storage of liquefied gases, headquartered in Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, France.