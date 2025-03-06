  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Konecranes hybrid drive crane boosts productivity at Sicily’s largest port

2025 March 6   12:43

ports

Konecranes hybrid drive crane boosts productivity at Sicily’s largest port

Europea Servizi Terminalistici Srl (EST), a subsidiary of the Italian Shipping & Logistics Agency Srl (ISLA), has ordered a hybrid drive Konecranes Gottwald ESP.8 Mobile Harbor Crane for the Port of Augusta, Sicily, according to the company's release.

The crane, with a lifting capacity of 150 tonnes, is expected to be delivered and commissioned by the end of summer 2025. This investment supports EST’s productivity and sustainability goals as it scales up operations at Augusta, the largest port in Sicily by cargo volume.

The hybrid drive crane combines a diesel engine with two ultracapacitors to reduce fuel consumption and tailpipe emissions. It is also prepared for an external power supply, enabling full electrification and zero onsite emissions once the necessary infrastructure is in place.

The crane is equipped with a 5.3-meter tower extension and 65-tonne twin-lift spreaders, enhancing EST’s ability to handle containers and specialized heavy cargo, such as wind energy components.

EST already operates a Konecranes Gottwald Generation 5 mobile harbor crane, which has been relocated to the new Augusta terminal from the Port of Catania. The decision to invest in the latest generation Konecranes Gottwald crane reflects the trust built over years of collaboration.

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, providing cranes, lifting equipment, and services to industries worldwide, with a focus on sustainability and innovation.  

Europea Servizi Terminalistici Srl (EST) is a subsidiary of the Italian Shipping & Logistics Agency Srl (ISLA), specializing in port terminal operations and logistics services in Italy.  

Italian Shipping & Logistics Agency Srl (ISLA) is a logistics and shipping company based in Italy, managing port operations and transportation services across the Mediterranean region.

Topics:

Konecranes

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 6

18:04

Port of Hueneme and NYK Line establish Green Automotive Shipping Corridor between Japan and Southern California

17:36

Gemini Cooperation achieves 91% schedule reliability in first month

17:12

DSIC and NYK Group collaborate on 33,000 DWT deck carrier order

16:45

Dry bulk seaborne trade exceeds 5.6 billion metric tons in 2024

16:24

Sri Lanka seeks global interest for Colombo Port expansion

15:50

John T. Essberger exercises options for two additional chemical tankers

15:24

New deep water bulk berth opens at Port of Liverpool’s Alexandra Complex

15:03

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Mar 3-7, 2025

14:41

Cummins receives DNV approval for methanol-ready marine engines

14:27

ICTSI net income rises 66% to US$849.80mln in 2024

14:11

Uzmar Shipyard сompletes dual-fuel tug for BOTAŞ

13:44

UK Government invests £55 mln in Port of Cromarty Firth for floating offshore wind

13:18

Incat Crowther delivers low-draft catamaran for Dumai Express Group

12:14

GTT secures order for tank design of two LNG carriers

11:42

Al Seer Marine completes first stage of expansion with delivery of Tabit and Rigel MR tankers

11:24

Lloyd’s Register collaborates with Microsoft to advance nuclear technology in maritime using generative AI

10:45

DEME and Jan De Nul joint venture secures dredging contract for Vadhavan Port in India

10:25

PNCT expands fleet with 15 hybrid Konecranes Noell straddle carriers at Port of Newark

2025 March 5

18:00

MacGregor wins contract to deliver 100T AHC crane for dive support vessel

17:24

Contecon Guayaquil welcomes first direct service to Asia

16:53

HD KSOE wins $312 mln order for two ethane carriers

16:23

Port of Brisbane halts operations due to tropical cyclone Alfred

15:59

KTZ and PTC Holding to invest $30 mln in TITR development

14:55

CMB.TECH acquires Hemen’s stake in Golden Ocean for $1.18 bln

14:35

Cyprus seeks additional €200 mln to complete Vasilikos LNG terminal

13:45

Trump unveils plan to revitalize U.S. shipbuilding and counter China’s maritime dominance

12:42

Vancouver anticipates strong 2025 cruise season with over 1.2 mln passengers expected

12:02

CMA CGM IRON makes maiden call in Singapore

11:53

MOL purchases second luxury cruise ship from Seabourn for MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES brand

11:20

TotalEnergies and partners inaugurate 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan