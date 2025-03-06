Konecranes hybrid drive crane boosts productivity at Sicily’s largest port

Europea Servizi Terminalistici Srl (EST), a subsidiary of the Italian Shipping & Logistics Agency Srl (ISLA), has ordered a hybrid drive Konecranes Gottwald ESP.8 Mobile Harbor Crane for the Port of Augusta, Sicily, according to the company's release.

The crane, with a lifting capacity of 150 tonnes, is expected to be delivered and commissioned by the end of summer 2025. This investment supports EST’s productivity and sustainability goals as it scales up operations at Augusta, the largest port in Sicily by cargo volume.

The hybrid drive crane combines a diesel engine with two ultracapacitors to reduce fuel consumption and tailpipe emissions. It is also prepared for an external power supply, enabling full electrification and zero onsite emissions once the necessary infrastructure is in place.

The crane is equipped with a 5.3-meter tower extension and 65-tonne twin-lift spreaders, enhancing EST’s ability to handle containers and specialized heavy cargo, such as wind energy components.

EST already operates a Konecranes Gottwald Generation 5 mobile harbor crane, which has been relocated to the new Augusta terminal from the Port of Catania. The decision to invest in the latest generation Konecranes Gottwald crane reflects the trust built over years of collaboration.

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, providing cranes, lifting equipment, and services to industries worldwide, with a focus on sustainability and innovation.

Europea Servizi Terminalistici Srl (EST) is a subsidiary of the Italian Shipping & Logistics Agency Srl (ISLA), specializing in port terminal operations and logistics services in Italy.

Italian Shipping & Logistics Agency Srl (ISLA) is a logistics and shipping company based in Italy, managing port operations and transportation services across the Mediterranean region.