Incat Crowther delivers low-draft catamaran for Dumai Express Group

2025 March 6   13:18

shipbuilding

Incat Crowther, a leading global digital shipbuilder, has announced the completion of sea trials for Ruby of Dumai, the first of two next-generation catamarans designed for Dumai Express Group in Indonesia, according to the company's release.

The 33-meter ferry, built by PT Cahaya Samudra Shipyard in Batam, Indonesia, is set to commence operations shortly, offering improved efficiency and access to local ports.

The new catamaran features a full-load draft of just 1.5 meters, enabling better access to ports with limited infrastructure while providing significant fuel savings, reduced carbon emissions, and faster trip times. The vessel is equipped with twin MAN D2862 engines, offering operators a choice between a high-speed 1324 kW option or a standard 1066 kW option, ensuring flexibility for future needs.

Ruby of Dumai has a capacity of 271 passengers across two decks, with 213 seats on the main deck and 58 on the upper deck. The main deck includes midship entry doors for central boarding, luggage racks, and three bathrooms, while the upper deck features a modern wheelhouse and a toilet. The design ensures a comfortable and efficient travel experience for passengers.

The second vessel in the fleet is expected to be completed by late 2025, further enhancing Dumai Express Group’s domestic ferry services across Indonesia.

Incat Crowther  is a global leader in the design and construction of high-performance ferries, catamarans, and other specialized vessels, known for innovative and efficient designs.  

Dumai Express Group iis an Indonesian ferry operator providing domestic passenger and cargo services, with a fleet of catamarans and monohull ferries.  

PT Cahaya Samudra Shipyard is an Indonesian shipbuilding company specializing in the construction of passenger ferries and other marine vessels, based in Batam.

