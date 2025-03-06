  1. Home
2025 March 6   13:44

UK Government invests £55 mln in Port of Cromarty Firth for floating offshore wind

The UK government has announced a £55.7 million grant to expand the Port of Cromarty Firth in Scotland, positioning it as the first port in the UK capable of manufacturing floating offshore wind turbines on-site and at scale.

The funding, provided through the Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme (FLOWMIS), is expected to create up to 1,000 skilled jobs and drive economic growth in the region. The expansion project will enable the port to support the construction, installation, and operational support of offshore and floating offshore wind farms.

When fully operational, the port is expected to create between 280 and 1,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs, including roles for crane operators, marine engineers, and vessel crews. Construction work alone is projected to generate up to 320 jobs.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks stated: “Communities in Scotland and across the country should be powered by reliable, home-grown, clean energy from British coastlines. This is how we reduce our reliance on unstable fossil fuel markets and bring down energy bills for good. The UK is already a world leader in floating offshore wind, but this support for Cromarty Firth will take us even further.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray added: “Scotland is a key part of making the UK a global leader in clean energy. This investment is a significant vote of confidence in the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport and the surrounding area.”

Alex Campbell, Chief Executive of the Port of Cromarty Firth, said: “The Port is delighted that FLOWMIS funding has been secured for our ambitious Phase 5 expansion. This is a critical step towards creating the UK’s first custom-built floating offshore wind integration port. The certainty from this announcement will unlock further investment in other ports across the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.”

The Port of Cromarty Firth is one of two ports selected for FLOWMIS funding, with plans for the second port, Port Talbot, currently under development.

