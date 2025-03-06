  1. Home
2025 March 6   14:11

shipbuilding

Uzmar Shipyard сompletes dual-fuel tug for BOTAŞ

The 39-meter dual-fuel tug Silivri has been delivered to BOTAŞ Petroleum Pipeline Corporation in Türkiye, according to the company's release. Built by Uzmar Shipyard and designed by Robert Allan Ltd., the tug is the second vessel in the world to combine Voith Schneider propulsion with dual-fuel LNG/diesel engines, following its sister ship Sultanhani, delivered earlier this year.

The TRAktor V3900-DF series tug is equipped with Wärtsilä 6L34DF engines and 32X6 Voith Schneider propellers, enabling it to perform challenging escort operations. The 32X6 Voith Schneider Propeller (VSP) model features a simplified yet robust design, with a new geometry for the VSP guard plate to optimize bollard pull performance.

The tug can generate 80 tonnes of bollard pull and 107 tonnes of steering force during escort operations, with braking force exceeding 188 tonnes. The Wärtsilä 6L34DF dual-fuel engine allows seamless transition between LNG and diesel, maintaining IMO Tier III emission compliance even in diesel mode.

A 40 m³ LNG tank is installed aft of the engine room, with a vent mast designed to safely disperse natural gas. The tug’s wheelhouse offers 360-degree visibility and features two control stations with full functionality, ensuring optimal operational efficiency.

Robert Allan Ltd. incorporated extensive computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis and model testing to optimize the tug’s hull form, including strake stabilizers for directional stability. The design addresses space and regulatory challenges specific to small LNG-fueled vessels, building on lessons from 10 previous LNG-fueled tug projects.

The Silivri complies with Bureau Veritas regulations, featuring notations for escort tug operations, fire-fighting capabilities, and unrestricted navigation. Tank capacities include 164 m³ of diesel fuel, 40 m³ of LNG, and 23 m³ of potable water. Sea trials confirmed the tug’s performance, achieving a bollard pull of 80 tonnes and a free-running speed of 12.5 knots.

BOTAŞ Petroleum Pipeline Corporation is a Turkish state-owned company responsible for the transportation and marketing of petroleum and natural gas, operating pipelines and storage facilities across Türkiye.  

Uzmar Shipyard is a Turkish shipbuilding company specializing in the construction of tugs, workboats, and other specialized vessels, with a focus on innovative and sustainable designs.  

Robert Allan Ltd. is a global leader in naval architecture and marine engineering, known for designing high-performance tugs, workboats, and other specialized vessels. 

Topics:

shipbuilding

tugboats

