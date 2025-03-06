Cummins receives DNV approval for methanol-ready marine engines

Cummins Inc. has received Approval in Principle (AIP) from DNV for its methanol-ready QSK60 IMO II and IMO III engines, available in power ratings from 2000 to 2700 hp (1491 - 2013 kW), according to the company's release.

The approval, granted in June 2024, validates Cummins' retrofittable methanol dual-fuel solution for the global marine market, ensuring compliance with the highest standards of safety and performance.

Following extensive field testing, Cummins plans to launch retrofit kits post-2028 to align with market demand and infrastructure readiness. These kits, designed for diesel-electric systems, can be integrated with battery technology to optimize efficiency and sustainability. The retrofittable solution eliminates the need for major vessel overhauls, enabling immediate reductions in carbon emissions.

The approval builds on Cummins' August 2023 announcement permitting the use of renewable diesel, such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), across its high-horsepower engine range. By leveraging renewable diesel in dual-fuel solutions, ship operators can make significant progress towards reducing carbon emissions.

Cummins Inc. is a global leader in power solutions, specializing in diesel, natural gas, electric, and hybrid engines, as well as related components and technologies, headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, USA.

DNV (Det Norske Veritas) is an international classification society providing risk management and quality assurance services, including approvals for marine and industrial equipment.